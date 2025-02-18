Trump denies US role in Bangladesh regime change, says situation left to PM Modi

Amid ongoing tensions with Bangladesh, India raised its concerns about the situation during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s meeting with US President Donald Trump.

Behind the massive protests in Bangladesh, that led to the ouster of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina and the formation of an interim government last August, US’s role was alleged.

After the talks with PM Modi, when asked by the media on speculations of the US’s role in leading to the downfall of the Awami League government, Trump said that the United States had no hand in the change of government in Bangladesh.

“There is no role for our deep state. This is something that the PM’s been working on for a long time…I’ve been reading about it but I will leave Bangladesh to the Prime Minister,” said Trump.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri confirmed that the situation in Bangladesh was discussed in the meeting between the two leaders.

“This was a subject discussed between the two leaders and the Prime Minister shared his views…his concerns, with regard to recent developments in Bangladesh and how India sees the situation,” said Misri.

India has repeatedly expressed concerns over the Bangladesh interim government by Mohammad Yunus- handling the attacks and incidents targeting minorities including Hindus.

The growing ties between Pakistan and Bangladesh have also been a concern for India.

India hopes that the situation in Bangladesh will “move forward in a direction where we can pursue relations in a constructive and stable way with them,” said Misri.

Since the ouster of Hasina, India and Bangladesh have strained ties. Recently, both countries summoned each other’s senior diplomats after Hasina condemned the destruction of the home of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. After the mob attack, Hasina, who is currently seeking asylum in India, put out a video criticising the interim government.

Bangladesh lodged a strong protest against Hasina’s remarks and called them “false and fabricated” statements.