Tom Lantos Human Rights Commission for a briefing on the Bangladesh human rights

Human Rights in Bangladesh: An Update

Tuesday, August 15, 2023 – 10:00am

Virtual via Zoom

Please join the Tom Lantos Human Rights Commission for a briefing on the human rights situation in Bangladesh as elections approach in January 2024.

Bangladesh, a long-standing U.S. partner and host to nearly one million Rohingya refugees, is a parliamentary democracy that faces an array of serious human rights and governance challenges. In December 2021 the U.S. imposed Global Magnitsky sanctions against the Rapid Action Battalion and six of its current and former high-level officers, and Section 7031(c) visa sanctions against a seventh official, in response to well-documented reports of serious human rights abuses by that entity. Concerns about democratic backsliding in the aftermath of the December 2018 parliamentary election, widely considered not to have been free and fair, and in light of an ongoing crackdown on journalists and government critics through harassment, surveillance, physical attacks and arrests, are understood to have contributed to the State Department’s decision not to invite Bangladesh to the 2023 Summit for Democracy. The State Department subsequently announced in May 2023 that it will restrict visa issuance for any Bangladeshis it finds to be undermining Bangladesh’s democratic election process ahead of scheduled 2024 voting.

Panelists will examine the state of human rights leading up to the election and offer recommendations for Congress.

For any questions, please contact Kimberly Stanton (for Co-Chair McGovern) or Mark Milosch for (Co-Chair Smith).

James P. McGovern

Member of Congress

Co-Chair, TLHRC

Christopher H. Smith

Member of Congress

Co-Chair, TLHRC

Tariq Ahmad, Foreign Law Specialist, Law Library of Congress

