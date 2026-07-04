Tk 226 crore allocated for public university research: UGC

The Daily Star

The University Grants Commission today said Tk 226 crore has been allocated for research at public universities in the 2026-27 fiscal year.

The commission issued the clarification following recent media reports that said no budgetary allocation had been kept for research at public universities.

In a statement, signed by Muhammad Jaminur Rahman, director of UGC’s Public Relations and Publications Division, the commission said the reports were based on incomplete information and did not reflect the overall picture of research funding.

Such media reports can create confusion among university teachers, researchers and students, the commission said.

UGC said the research allocation for public universities in the 2026-27 fiscal year is around 13 percent higher than that of the previous fiscal.

It also said the government has made the research project funding process easier, more transparent and more researcher-friendly to avoid duplication.

The new process will not affect the academic freedom, institutional identity, research priorities or subject diversity of universities, the commission added.

UGC said it has sent letters to all public universities on July 2, asking them to send their research plans, sub-sector-wise funding requirements, and budget estimates as soon as possible.

After receiving the proposals from the universities, the commission will release the necessary funds within the shortest possible time, it said.

In the letters, the UGC asked the universities to give priority to greater participation of undergraduate, master’s and PhD students in research while preparing their budgets.

The universities were also asked to involve emerging researchers and students alongside senior researchers to help build a research ecosystem at universities.

UGC further asked public universities to consider national needs and the government’s priorities while preparing research projects.

Source: https://www.thedailystar.net/news/education/news/tk-226-crore-allocated-public-university-research-ugc-4215001