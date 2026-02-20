TIB calls Minister Rabiul’s remarks on extortion ‘disappointing’, urges PM to prioritise party reform

The Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) has described Road Transport and Bridges Minister Shaikh Rabiul Alam’s recent remarks on extortion in the transport sector as “deeply disappointing” and an attempt to legitimise a serious offence.

In a statement today (20 February), TIB expressed concern and condemnation over the minister’s comment that money collected from transport operators on the roads under a “mutual understanding” cannot be termed extortion.

Responding to the remark, TIB Executive Director Iftekharuzzaman said, “The definition of extortion presented by the minister contradicts the strong anti-corruption stance declared by members of the cabinet upon assuming office.”

“Not even 48 hours after the head of government’s address to the nation reaffirmed commitments to effectively control and prevent corruption, the minister’s protective comment on the extortion in the transport sector is extremely disappointing,” he added.

Iftekharuzzaman alleged that by positively interpreting and defending the prevailing extortion culture in the road transport sector, the minister was attempting to “legitimise an unethical and collusive form of corruption”.

He said, “Professionals in the transport sector and ordinary citizens ultimately bear the burden of such illegal practices, directly or indirectly.”

The TIB executive director further criticised the justification that the collected funds are used for the welfare of owners and workers, calling it “misleading and a shield for preserving long-standing disorder and irregularities” in the sector.

TIB urged the government to immediately reject the minister’s remarks at the highest level and ensure exemplary accountability through due process. It also called on the prime minister to give top priority to reform within his own party to curb corruption-supporting tendencies.

The controversy stems from a press briefing held at the Secretariat yesterday (19 February), where Shaikh Rabiul Alam said he did not view what is described as extortion in road transport in the same way.

“There are owners’ associations and workers’ associations. They spend these funds on their welfare. It operates like an unwritten rule. I would call it extortion only when someone is forced to pay against their will,” the minister said in response to a question from journalists.

Following the remarks, social media platforms including Facebook and X saw widespread criticism, with many alleging that the minister was attempting to legitimise extortion on the roads.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/bangladesh/tib-calls-minister-rabiuls-remarks-extortion-disappointing-urges-pm-prioritise-party