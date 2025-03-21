The Rohingya are victims of racial discrimination: Prof Yunus

Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus has called for global action against racial injustice and highlighted the plight of Rohingya people, who remain victims of racial discrimination and prolonged statelessness.

Since 2017, Bangladesh has sheltered over a million forcibly displaced Rohingyas, but their repatriation to Myanmar remains the only sustainable solution to this protracted crisis, he said in a message on the International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination.

The global community must engage actively to ensure their early repatriation to their homeland in Myanmar, Prof Yunus said.

On this occasion, Bangladesh reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to combating racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia, and related intolerance in all its forms.

This year marks the 60th anniversary of the adoption of the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination (ICERD).

“As a state party to ICERD, Bangladesh upholds non-discrimination as a core principle of governance and society,” said the chief adviser.