Terrorism, Accountability and Regional Stability

South Asia Journal

Ali Mehar Jun 26, 2026

Once more the Afghan Taliban regime has tried to stir up the public mood, through some false claims, pushing propaganda and, sort of making up narratives that dont really add up. It is not only false, but it also shows something in its latest assertion, that it bombed the alleged ISKP camps in the border areas of KPK and Balochistan, using “rudimentary drones” or whatever they want to call it. This, it underlines the continuing use of disinformation by the Taliban regime as a kind of political maneuver to shift attention away from the undeniable and already proven reality: the Taliban regime’s tolerance, its protection and the freedom to operate that it grants to terrorist groups inside its own territory.

The notion of terrorist training bases in Pakistan is not new, and it is being used in a newer way, almost like a rebranded approach. When the country is already dealing with the menace of cross-border terrorism, the Taliban response is usually counter-accusation against Daesh and the other militant groups, like Fitna al Khawarij, Fitna al Hindustan and a few more. It really feels like the same script, again and again. Instead of going after terrorist sanctuaries, seizing the facilitation, and ending the armed groups, the regime releases statements that leave people confused, like nobody really knows who is doing what. And it builds this false sense of victimhood, and also perpetration, in a way that misleads the public.

But, the truth is that the facts are different, ok? Over two dozen extremist groups have apparently found a safe haven in Afghanistan , and yes Daesh too. These groups do not have a life of their own. they must have shelter, movement corridors, money flow channels, supplies, and recruitment networks along with permissive conditions, meaning, somebody is enabling it. Afghanistan also has a Taliban regime in control, and that regime has its own territorial and security units, so it is not like the place is empty or unknown. For that reason, it does not really have the authority to just say “I don’t know” and still allow the same terrorists to come back onto Afghan land for violence, planning, and propaganda. At least this suggests the man is incompetent, or worse, it suggests he is looking after himself.

Pakistan has on several occasions pointed out to the Afghan government that Afghan land is being used by terrorists, to the detriment of Pakistani citizens, security forces, and broader national interests. These actors have been tied to actual attacks, casualties, and threats aimed at the peace in the region. The people of Pakistan, especially those in KP and Balochistan, have carried most of the burden from terrorism. So the Taliban regime’s attempt to shift blame onto Pakistan for its own “camp” is frankly an insult to that suffering, and it is also inaccurate as far as where the threat actually sits.

The recent attack in Shinko, Khyber is another hit to the Taliban regime, for the weakness of their claim, really. The official Twitter handle of the Pakistan Air Force said that the basic Taliban drone entered Pakistan’s airspace and was promptly detected and then neutralized by the vigilant air defence system of the Pakistan Air Force. It wasn’t a successful strike, and it did not end up as any kind of sign that there is a terrorist camp within Pakistan. With a quick response from Pakistan’s defence, it was basically an airspace infraction, which was handled promptly. Frankly, it wasn’t possible to make a clearer distinction between propaganda and fact.

What is especially worrying is that the Taliban government keeps trying to sell the idea to the world that it is a counter terror force, but then it seems to be failing to crack down on militant groups that pose threats to neighboring countries. At the same time it tolerates, excuses, or even shelters them. A regime cannot really be selective when it comes to combatting terrorism, full stop. This is not just a slogan for press releases, it is a responsibility, and its test is action, counter-terrorism. If the Taliban government is serious about regional stability, then it should take action against all groups of terrorists operating on Afghan soil, regardless of their preference, strategic calculations, or any made up distinction.

There isnt really any need for extra propaganda in the region. What it actually takes is, destroying the terrorist infrastructure, grabbing the commanders and shutting off the training and facilitation networks, plus real and credible cooperation with neighboring countries. Instead, the Taliban regime has for a long time been using some kind of tactic that feels like ‘denial and diversion’. They keep putting out fake, and frankly evil statements so they can dodge their failures and their sponsorship of terror. Still, none of that can erase what’s happening in reality. It does, at best, help to plant uncertainty and push the regime even further out of the international arena.

Pakistan’s posture needs to be tough, plain, and unmistakable. Any unauthorized entry into Pakistan’s airspace, whether it comes from a crude drone, or any other means, should be dealt with right away. This show of readiness, vigilance, and professional competence can be seen in the act of neutralizing the drone near Shinko. It also sends a clear signal that Pakistan will never allow its land, sky, or its people to become a target for hostile propaganda, nor to be the victims of illegal attacks.

The international community, meanwhile, should not really be fooled by the Taliban regime ’s carefully crafted rhetoric, but instead just review its actions. The question isn’t what the Taliban is saying in its press releases, there’s, in the end, the point of what the Taliban allows to happen on the ground. The fact that there are still terrorist groups in Afghanistan, is a security threat, for the region and for the international community. What is required is for these organizations to be left alone to reform and, at the same time, further spread violence internationally.

The previous claim by the Taliban regime is not just a lie, but a ploy for deception in the bigger scheme of things. It wants to shift the responsibility, mislead observers and also conceal the organizational structure of terror that it is harboring within its own ranks. Such narratives are not something minor, they are news and cannot be taken lightly by Pakistan and the region. They shouldn’t be challenged with a proposition, nor just dismissed, they should be addressed, exposed by example, and countered with determination.

Finally, propaganda can make a lot of noise, but can’t properly alter reality. The truth is that the threat of terrorism against Pakistan and the surrounding region is unabated in Afghanistan. It’s up to the people who have the control over that territory, not slogans or staged statements. Taliban’s claims about counter terrorism will stay hollow until it shows, step by step, that it can actually take action in Afghanistan against all terrorist groups which operate from its territory, using credible, verifiable and irreversible measures. The Pakistani reaction near Shinko is a reminder that in Pakistan, facts are stronger than fabricated narratives, vigilance is stronger than complacency, and national will is stronger than any other story being sold.

Author:

Ali Mehar is a student of BS International Relations at Quaid e Azam University. He can be reached at @ alimeharmail50@gmail.com