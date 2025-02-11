TCB to sell essential though trucks during whole Ramadan

State-run Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) will sell certain essential commodities at subsidised rates among low income people through mobile trucks during the month of Ramadan, the fasting month which is expected to begin by the end of February.

An additional 9,000 tonnes of goods will be sold through this initiative, easing the burden on low-income groups, said Commerce Adviser Sk Bashir Uddin inaugurating the mobile truck sales of essentials through TCB in Khulna, the southwest division.

TCB supplies products to 63 lakh families at subsidised rates. The truck sale program will continue for an additional 12 lakh families till the end of Ramadan, which will help stabilise market prices,” he said.

TCB, based on the directive of Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus, has started to sell key commodities at below market rates among 12 lakh families across 13 areas, including all divisional headquarters and five poverty-stricken regions.

Each buyer will get two litres of soybean oil, two kilograms each of lentils and chickpeas, one kilogram of sugar, and 500 grammes of dates per transaction, according to a commerce ministry press release.

Prices have been set at Tk 100 per litre for oil, Tk 70 per kg for sugar, Tk 60 for lentils and chickpeas, and Tk 156 for dates.

The adviser highlighted Khulna’s success in smart card conversions, adding that the remaining card activations will be completed by February 24, increasing the number of beneficiaries.