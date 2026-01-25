Tasnim Jara for a ‘no service no pay’ policy for utilities

Independent candidate and former NCP leader, Tasnim Jara unveiled her six-point election manifesto for Dhaka-9 constituency today.

In the manifesto, that Tasnim shared on Facebook, the young leader promised solutions to long-standing problems in the area and outlined concrete action plans if elected.

Dhaka-9 covers Khilgaon, Sobujbagh, and Mugda Thana areas under the Dhaka South City Corporation.

Tasnim Jara said, “During elections, leaders come, take votes, and disappear. The state treats us only as a source of revenue. We pay the same taxes as Gulshan-Banani but receive third-class services.”

“I am not a professional politician. I am from this area. The days of neglecting Dhaka-9 are over. We pay equal taxes; our rights must be equal. This time, we will claim our fair share,” she added.

In her manifesto, Tasnim Jara proposed a ‘No Service, No Bill’ policy for gas and utilities, promising to draft a law in parliament.

She also vowed to dismantle the LPG syndicate, modernise drainage and waste management systems, and ensure accountability in road construction.

Highlighting health challenges, she said Mugda Medical College Hospital faces immense pressure, serving 700,000–800,000 people.

She promised to develop community clinics as mini-hospitals and establish a year-round dengue task force. “The health problems of Dhaka-9 can be solved only by a doctor,” she said.

On security, she said, “A city that cannot ensure women’s safety cannot develop.” She promised strict action against drug syndicates and reforms in the treatment system for addicts.

In education, Tasnim Jara criticised corruption in school admissions, saying, “There will be no quota for MPs. Merit and transparency will be the only criteria.”

She also pledged to advocate for teacher rights, establish modern science labs, coding opportunities, libraries, and focus on students’ mental health and extracurricular activities.

On employment and the economy, she said, “There is talent, but no capital. The system is not youth-friendly.” She promised a ‘Start-up Dhaka-9’ fund for young entrepreneurs and community daycare centres for working mothers.

She promised permanent constituency offices and an open digital dashboard for complaints if elected.

At last, Tasnim Jara urged voters to support her with the ‘football’ symbol in the upcoming election.