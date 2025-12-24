Tarique’s homecoming: Stage set up, thousands of BNP activists gathering at 300 Feet

BNP leaders and activists gather at 300 feet prior to the arrival of the party’s Acting Chairperson Tarique Rahman on 24 December 2025. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain/TBS

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) is organising a reception programme to mark the homecoming of its Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman. Preparations are underway in the 300 Feet Road area in Purbachal of the capital, where construction of the main stage is progressing at full speed.

Meanwhile, BNP leaders and activists from different districts have already started arriving in Dhaka ahead of Tarique Rahman’s return. To join the party programme, they are arranging buses, trucks and microbuses on their own initiative.

A visit to the venue today (24 December) showed banners and festoons welcoming Tarique Rahman back to the country displayed along both sides of the road from Kuril to beyond the reception stage area. A large stage measuring 48 feet by 36 feet is being built with bamboo and wood on the northern side of the road, facing south, some distance away from Kuril intersection. The main structure of the stage has already been completed, with only decorations remaining to be completed.

Tents for law enforcement agencies have been set up on both sides of the stage, while loudspeakers have been installed on roadside lampposts.

On the ground, a large number of BNP leaders and activists from different parts of the country were seen gathering in front of the reception stage near Kuril. Some were standing near the stage broadcasting Facebook Live videos, while others were chanting slogans such as “Mother and soil are calling, Tarique Rahman is coming” and “Tarique Rahman will return to Bangladesh in heroic fashion.”

MA Razzak Chowdhury, a convener member of Gazipur district Jubo Dal, said, “After 17 long years, our leader Tarique Rahman is returning to the country. We are extremely happy. Over the last 15 years, we have faced jail, repression and torture under a fascist government. Being freed from this situation is a matter of great joy for us. We have come from Gazipur and will stay here tonight.”

Speaking about expectations, he added, “We have endured long years of misrule. We hope that through a fair election, BNP will form the government and stability will return to Bangladesh. We want to work for the country.”

Baghaichhari upazila Chhatra Dal General Secretary Jinnat Talukder said they had arrived from Rangamati a day earlier to welcome their leader. “We will stay here. We are very happy. Many conspiracies were hatched against Tarique Rahman, but overcoming all of them, our leader is returning to us,” he said.

Rahmat Ullah Khaja, general secretary of Baghaichhari municipality BNP in Rangamati, said Tarique Rahman had gone abroad for medical treatment after being subjected to repression during the 1/11 caretaker government period. “Later, the fascist government and its allies did not allow him to return home. Many attempts were made to prevent Tarique Rahman from coming back. Hasina once said, ‘Tarique, come to the country if you can.’ Now I would say—Hasina, our leader is coming; stop him if you can,” he said.

Tarique Rahman was arrested in 2007 following the political changes during the 1/11 government. After being released from jail in 2008, he went to the United Kingdom with his family for medical treatment and has remained there since then.

To celebrate his return tomorrow, thousands from all across the country are gathering in Dhaka.

Cumilla

Nearly one lakh BNP leaders and activists are preparing to travel from Cumilla to Dhaka on the occasion of the homecoming of Tarique Rahman.

According to party sources, several thousand leaders and activists have already left Cumilla for Dhaka and are currently staying at relatives’ houses. District and metropolitan BNP leaders said they will travel in a festive atmosphere, with banners, festoons, and placards already prepared, and large convoys set to depart for Dhaka.

Leaders from Cumilla South, Cumilla North, and the metropolitan unit said tens of thousands of activists from different constituencies will join the programme, while others will arrive today and tomorrow.

Sylhet District BNP General Secretary and BNP-nominated candidate for Sylhet-6 constituency, Emran Ahmed Chowdhury, said that around 200 buses will depart for Dhaka from Sylhet district to attend the reception organised to mark Tarique Rahman’s return to the country. Of these, about 40 buses carrying party leaders and activists will come from his own constituency, Sylhet-6 alone.

Rajshahi

Leaders and activists from Bogura BNP pose for a picture on 24 December a day before party acting chief Tarique Rahman homecoming event. Photo: TBS

Around 35,000 BNP leaders and workers are likely to go to Dhaka from Rajshahi to witness the return of BNP acting Chairman Tarique Rahman.

They are setting out to go to Dhaka by train, bus, microbus and car on the occasion.

Railway office sources said four special trains with carrying capacity of around 3,000 passengers will run on behalf of the west zone railway from December 25. These are: Panchagarh-Dhaka, Chatmohar-Dhaka, Jessore-Dhaka and Khulna-Dhaka.

Simultaneously, extra bogies will be added to different trains running on the routes.

Rajshahi city president of BNP Mamunur Rashid told BSS that around 35,000 to 37,000 leaders and workers will go to Dhaka from Rajshahi. They have bus arrangements on the party basis.

District BNP Convener Abu Sayeed Chand told BSS that around 4,000 to 5,000 leaders and workers will go to Dhaka from his Rajshahi-6 (Charghat-Bagha) constituency.

Sylhet

About 300 buses carrying nearly 30,000 BNP leaders and activists will head to Dhaka from Sylhet district and metropolitan areas to attend a reception marking the homecoming of BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman. Party sources said 200 buses have been hired from different upazilas of Sylhet district, while around 100 more buses will depart from the metropolitan area, alongside trains, microbuses, private cars, and even flights.

BNP leaders said preparations have been completed at the upazila, municipality, and ward levels, with activists set to leave in groups from this afternoon. Sylhet Metropolitan BNP General Secretary Imdad Hossain Chowdhury said at least 10,000 activists from the city will join, while the party has also secured five additional coaches on the Upaban Express train. Leaders described the occasion as emotional and historic, urging activists to maintain discipline and participate peacefully.

Sylhet District BNP General Secretary and BNP-nominated candidate for the Sylhet-6 constituency, Emran Ahmed Chowdhury, said that around 200 buses will head to Dhaka from Sylhet district to attend the reception organised to mark Tarique Rahman’s return to the country. Of these, about 40 buses carrying party leaders and activists will depart from his own constituency, Sylhet-6 alone.

Lakshmipur

Around 20,000 BNP leaders and activists from Lakshmipur are heading to Dhaka to attend events marking the homecoming of BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman. Many have already reached the capital on their own initiative, while others are travelling by buses, microbuses, launches, and other vehicles arranged by the party.

Party leaders said more than a hundred vehicles will depart for Dhaka tonight, although a large number of grassroots activists have already arrived or are en route. BNP leaders described Tarique Rahman’s return after more than one and a half decades as an emotional and historic moment, with activists eager to see their leader in person.

District BNP Joint Convener Hasibur Rahman said that Tarique Rahman is returning to the country after more than one and a half decades. His arrival has filled BNP leaders and activists at all levels with joy and excitement, with many eager to go to Dhaka to see their beloved leader in person. A large number of party leaders and activists have already reached Dhaka.