Tarique writes to Trump on 4th of July, vows to deepen Bangladesh-US ties

The Daily Star

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman has written to US President Donald Trump, reaffirming Bangladesh’s commitment to strengthening bilateral relations and cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

In a letter marking the 250th Independence Day of the US today, the prime minister extended his greetings to Trump and the American people, according to an official statement.

“Rest assured that my government and I will continue to work with you and your administration to further strengthen and deepen our partnership in the areas of our shared interests,” Tarique wrote.

He expressed confidence in Trump’s “pragmatic leadership”, adding, “The United States is on track for further greatness in the decades to come.”

The prime minister further said the US has been a valued friend and an important partner in Bangladesh’s democratic and developmental journey since the country’s independence.

He noted that bilateral ties have evolved over the past five decades into a broad partnership covering trade and investment, education, defence, and people-to-people exchanges.

Tarique also said Bangladesh and the US have entered a new phase in their relationship, citing progress this year in trade, energy cooperation, and investment.

He thanked the US for its continued support in addressing the Rohingya crisis and wished Trump good health and continued success, while conveying his hopes for lasting peace, prosperity, and happiness for the American people.