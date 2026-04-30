Tarique rules out religion-based politics, pledges equal rights for all faiths

The Daily Star

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman today said the government does not engage in religion-based politics, reaffirming its commitment to equal rights and security for all citizens regardless of faith or identity.

“Our government’s view is this — religion belongs to each individual, and everyone has the right to security,” he said, quoting a Prime Minister’s Office press release.

“Regardless of religion or identity, Bengali and non-Bengali, believers and non-believers — all will enjoy equal rights in every field.”

He made the remarks while exchanging greetings with leaders of the Buddhist community on the occasion of Buddha Purnima at the Public Administration Hall of the Cabinet Division at the Secretariat around 10:00am.

He also extended greetings to the Buddhist community on the occasion.

Photo: PMO

During the meeting, Tarique said building a state and society where citizens can freely practise their religious beliefs without obstruction remains a key responsibility of the government.

The administration’s political philosophy is “Bangladeshi nationalism”, he added.

“It has been proven many times in Bangladesh that only this philosophy can ensure coexistence among all races, religious communities and ethnic groups,” he said.

“So, none of you should ever think of yourselves as minorities. The state belongs to all of us. Every citizen is Bangladeshi,” he added.

“Muslims, Hindus, Buddhists and Christians — together, with the sacrifice of millions of lives, we achieved independence. During the Liberation War, no one asked who followed which religion,” he said.

“This independent Bangladesh belongs to all of us.”

Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed, Religious Affairs Minister Kazi Shah Mofazzal Hossain, Chattogram Hill Tracts Affairs Minister Dipen Dewan, State Minister Mir Helal Uddin, the prime minister’s special assistant Bijon Kanti Sarkar, Bandarban MP Saching Prue Jeri, BNP-nominated reserved seat candidate Madhabi Marma, and Dr Sukomal Barua were present.

At the event, the Buddhist community presented the prime minister with a commemorative crest and a replica of a Buddha statue.

Source: https://www.thedailystar.net/news/governance/news/tarique-rules-out-religion-based-politics-pledges-equal-rights-all-faiths-4164551