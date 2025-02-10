Supply chain disruptions thwart inflation fight

Bangladesh has adopted measures to curb inflation, including tighter spending controls and higher interest rates, but deep-rooted supply chain bottlenecks continue to drive up prices for essential goods, according to a report from the Finance Division.

The report shared by the chief adviser’s press wing to the media yesterday recommended that these structural issues will require long-term solutions, even as inflation shows signs of easing.

Inflation, which surpassed 11 percent in July 2024, declined to 9.94 percent in January 2025. Food prices — a major driver of inflation — followed a similar trend, dropping from 12.92 percent in December 2024 to 10.72 percent in January this year.

Despite this progress, the report identifies supply chain inefficiencies as a key factor behind elevated costs, particularly for staples like rice, onions and potatoes.

To stabilise prices, the government should focus on improving storage and distribution networks for key commodities, the report suggested.

The report also recommends plans to conduct special mobile court drives at the district level to monitor and prevent price manipulation. It also calls for enhanced cold storage facilities and stricter oversight of food stockpiles.

Besides, the Bangladesh Competition Commission must be strengthened to prevent unfair market practices, with potential expansions to district-level operations under consideration.

“Although political shifts in 2024 brought some degree of economic uncertainty, the adoption of carefully planned monetary and fiscal policies by the interim government has resulted in positive developments in the economy,” the Finance Division said in the report.

SHORT-TERM RELIEF EFFORTS

The government has rolled out several immediate measures to ease the price pressure on consumers. According to the report, subsidised sales of essential goods, including rice and cooking oil, are being conducted through Open Market Sales (OMS) in major urban areas.

As many as 1 crore families now benefit from subsidised food distributed through “family cards”.

The government has also reduced import duties and taxes on key items like onions, potatoes, and edible oil to soften the impact of global price fluctuations.

Besides, public spending on non-essential projects has been trimmed to prioritise relief measures and ensure the availability of essential items.

Alongside supply-side efforts, the government has adopted contractionary monetary policies to temper inflation.

The central bank raised the repurchase agreement rate incrementally from 8 percent in July 2024 to 10 percent in December last year in an effort to curb excessive demand.

However, inflation remains elevated, signalling ongoing challenges, according to the report.

PATH AHEAD

While the recent decline in inflation offers some relief, the Finance Division report underscores that sustained progress will require addressing supply chain inefficiencies. Inflation is expected to drop to about 8 percent by June.

“Additionally, the external sector is showing signs of stability, which is a promising development,” the report said. “If supply chain inefficiencies are effectively addressed, inflation control measures could restore economic momentum.”

STRAIN ON FOOD STOCK

Bangladesh is facing significant challenges in maintaining food security due to the devastating impact of floods during the current fiscal year (FY) 2024-25.

The production of Aus and Aman rice has fallen short of targets by 9.55 lakh tonnes and 3.58 lakh tonnes, respectively.

This shortfall has led to a decline in government food stock, which currently stands at around 13 lakh tonnes — 23.6 percent lower than in the same period last fiscal year.

While the government’s effective storage capacity is 21.34 lakh tonnes, this gap highlights the urgency of stabilising food supply systems.

Plans are underway to import an additional 9 lakh tonnes of food grains this fiscal year. Buffer stock capacity for urea fertiliser has also been raised to 8 lakh tonnes, which will remain accessible through March.

Additionally, fertiliser subsidies have been continued, with Tk 28,000 crore allocated in the revised budget to stabilise fertiliser prices.

The government had made a separate allocation of Tk 8,059 crore to keep up food subsidies through programmes, including Open Market Sales and other year-round food assistance efforts.