Students, people take to streets in Dhaka, other districts after Hadi’s death

Highlights:

Students, people block Shahbagh after Hadi’s death

Protests spread across Dhaka, Rajshahi and Cumilla universities

Multiple student organisations hold marches

Rajshahi protest vandalises Awami League office

Protesters block several highways across country

Widespread protests erupted across Dhaka and multiple districts late on Thursday night (18 December), continuing into the early hours of Friday (19 December), after the news of Inqilab Mancha Spokesperson Sharif Osman Hadi’s death spread.

From the capital’s Shahbagh intersection to university campuses and major highways, students, political activists and members of the public staged marches, blockades and demonstrations, demanding justice for Hadi — who succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Singapore — and accountability from the interim government.

Shahbagh remains tense after midnight

As of 2:05am today (19 December), leaders and activists of the National Citizen Party (NCP) were seen taking positions in the Shahbagh intersection.

NCP leaders Asif Mahmud, Mahfuj Alam, party convener Nahid Islam, and Nasiruddin Patwari were present.

They chanted slogans such as, “Je haat manush mare, se haat bhengay dao” (Break the hand that kills people), “Golami na azadi, azadi azadi,” “Dilli na Dhaka, Dhaka Dhaka,” “League dhoro, jelay bhoro,” and slogans against what they described as Indian aggression.

Photo: Md Jahidul Islam/TBS

On the other side of the intersection, in front of Ibrahim Cardiac Hospital and Research Institute, leaders and activists of Dhaka University Central Students’ Union (Ducsu) and Islami Chhatra Shibir held a separate sit-in.

Among those present were Islami Chhatra Shibir central Secretary General Nurul Islam Saddam, Ducsu VP Sadik Kayem, social welfare secretary AB Zubayer and transport affairs secretary Asif Abdullah.

They raised slogans including, “Amra shobai Hadi hobo, guli’r mukhe kotha kobo, (We will all become Hadi, we will speak even in the face of bullets),” and other chants demanding justice.

Protests spread across Dhaka University

Soon after news of Hadi’s death broke at around 9:43pm yesterday, general students began gathering at Shahbagh, blocking traffic and chanting slogans.

The first procession started around 10:30pm from Sir AF Rahman Hall of Dhaka University. The march passed through the vice-chancellor’s residence and ended at the Raju Memorial Sculpture, where a rally was held.

Photo: Tahmid Jaeef/TBS

Separate marches were also brought out by Jatiya Chhatra Shakti from the Teacher-Student Centre (TSC) and by students from the Hall Para area.

Later in the night, NCP leaders Nahid Islam and Asif Mahmud joined protesters at Shahbagh.

Around 11pm, another procession led by Ducsu Vice President Sadik Kayem marched from the vice-chancellor’s premises through the hall area and TSC before gathering at Shahbagh. Protesters chanted slogans demanding justice for Hadi and accountability from the authorities.

Photo: TBS

Bangladesh Students’ Union also staged a protest march.

Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal held a separate procession at around 11:50pm from TSC, led by its central general secretary Nasir Uddin Nasir. The march concluded in front of Ruqayyah Hall, where a brief rally was held.

Rajshahi Awami League office demolished

Tensions escalated sharply in Rajshahi as hundreds of students from Rajshahi University (RU) marched from the campus into the city.

At around 11pm, a large procession comprising members of Rucsu, Islami Chhatra Shibir and general students began from Zoha Chattar and moved toward Saheb Bazar Zero Point.

Photo: TBS

The protesters gathered in front of the Rajshahi Metropolitan Awami League office. Chanting slogans against the “ousted fascist regime” and alleged Indian interference, a section of demonstrators began vandalising the office using a bulldozer.

Photo: TBS

At around 1:30am today, bulldozers arrived and started demolishing the structure.

The protesters also demanded the immediate removal of the Indian Assistant High Commission in Rajshahi.

During the rally at Zero Point, Mostakur Rahman Zahid, the newly elected Rucsu VP and president of RU Islami Chhatra Shibir, delivered a speech.

Photo: TBS

He directed his criticism toward national dailies, specifically naming The Daily Star and the Bangla daily Prothom Alo, and called for their closure, labelling them as “liberal” outlets acting against national interests.

Zahid further instructed journalists from these two media organisations to leave the protest site immediately. “These newspapers must be shut down,” he told the crowd, amidst cheers from the protesters.

Highways blocked across districts

Protests also disrupted road communications in several parts of the country.

Photo: TBS

In Savar, NCP activists and locals blocked the Dhaka-Aricha highway from around 11:30pm, setting fire to tyres and halting traffic for nearly two hours. The blockade was briefly lifted and reimposed before finally being withdrawn around 1:45am.

In Jhalokathi, protesters blocked the Dhaka-Barishal highway at Choumatha from 10:30pm to 11:45pm, stranding hundreds of vehicles.

In Jatrabari’s Shanir Akhra area, demonstrators blocked the Dhaka-Chattogram highway, causing severe congestion. Police arrived at the scene and began negotiations, but the blockade had not been lifted at the time of reporting, reports UNB.

Protests at universities outside Dhaka

At Jahangirnagar University, students staged a demonstration demanding punishment of those responsible for Hadi’s killing. Following the spread of the news of his death, the first procession was brought out from the university’s Bot Tola around 11:15pm.

Demonstrators chanted slogans vowing not to let Hadi’s death go in vain and calling for immediate justice.

The protesters vowed to continue their movement until those responsible for the killing are brought to book.

They were chanting slogans like, “Ekta ekta League dhoro, dhaira dhaira jobai koro, (Catch Awami League members one by one, and slaughter them)” and “Hadi bhai shahid keno, interim jobab dao, (Why did brother Hadi become a martyr – answer, interim government).”

At Comilla University, students staged a protest march at around 11pm at the university’s main gate, where students gathered in large numbers to express their shock and grief.

Photo: TBS

The demonstrators then brought out a procession that marched from the gate to the university’s Bijoy-24 Hall.

Chanting slogans such as “My brother, your brother, Hadi is our brother,” and “Hadi, you are seen in the red and green flag,” the students hailed him as a martyr.

As of this midnight, the atmosphere on Comilla University’s campus remained charged, with students continuing their demonstrations.

Grief and anger at Hadi’s hometown

Deep sorrow descended on Hadi’s ancestral village in Khasmahal area of Nalchhiti municipality, Jhalokathi.

Relatives, neighbours and well-wishers gathered at his home after news of his death spread. Due to security concerns, the family did not speak to the media yesterday night, reports UNB.

Simultaneously, July Uprising veterans, NCP and Gana Adhikar Parishad activists blocked the Dhaka–Jhalokathi highway at College Mor, demanding the immediate arrest of those responsible.

Sharif Osman Hadi passed away yesterday night while undergoing treatment at Singapore General Hospital. Inqilab Mancha confirmed his death in a Facebook post at 9:43pm yesterday.

Hadi, who was a potential Dhaka-8 candidate for the upcoming national election, was shot in the head on Friday (12 December) in the Purana Paltan area of the capital.

An assailant fired at Osman Hadi from a motorcycle that had been following him from behind while he was travelling in a battery-powered rickshaw to conduct electioneering.

He was taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH), where he underwent emergency brain surgery due to massive brain injury.

Doctors at DMCH had described his condition as extremely critical, noting that the bullet entered above his left ear and exited through the right side of his head, affecting the brain stem.

He was later transferred to Evercare Hospital for advanced treatment and airlifted to Singapore on 15 December.

An attempted murder case was filed with Paltan Police Station on 14 December by Abdullah Al Jaber, member secretary of the Inqilab Mancha.

So far, law enforcement agencies have detained and arrested 14 people in connection with the case of Osman Hadi.