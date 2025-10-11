Struggle will continue until Palestine is liberated: Shahidul Alam upon returning home

Shahidul Alam, photographer and managing director of Drik, returned to Dhaka this morning (11 October) after being freed from illegal detention by occupying Israeli forces, saying the struggle will continue until Palestine is liberated.

“The love of the people of Bangladesh gave me the chance to return. We must remember that the people of Gaza are not yet free. The people of Gaza are still being attacked, they are still being persecuted. Until that stops, our work is not finished,” Shahidul said, according to a post by Drik on Facebook.

“The way Bangladeshis responded from all over the world, prayed for us, and the way the Government of Bangladesh and the Turkish government provided assistance — I thank everyone,” he added.

“Thousands more flotillas like ours are needed until Palestine is free. Our real struggle is still ahead. Our struggle will continue until Palestine is liberated.”