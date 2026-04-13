Stranded Bangladeshi ships to cross Strait of Hormuz very soon: Iran envoy

“Some Bangladeshi ships are also stuck in the Strait of Hormuz. We will cooperate with Bangladesh. We will make arrangements for the release of Bangladeshi ships. The ships will be able to cross the Strait of Hormuz very soon. We will take action in this regard after talking to the Bangladesh government,” said the Ambassador.

The Iranian Ambassador made the remarks while speaking as the chief guest at an anti-war crimes exhibition titled ‘Remembering the Martyred Students of the Islamic Republic of Iran: Demanding Justice and Accountability for US-Israeli War Crimes’ organized by the Revolutionary Students’ Council at Dhaka University on Sunday.

The Ambassador said the relations between Bangladesh and Iran are good and they consider Bangladesh as a brotherly country. “We have no enmity with Bangladesh.”

Regarding the Pakistan-mediated talks between Iran and the United States, the Ambassador thanked Pakistan for arranging the talks, according to a media release.

“At the same time, I thank those who have cooperated with us, including Oman.”

Source: https://thefinancialexpress.com.bd/national/funeral-prayers-for-barrister-shafique-ahmed-to-be-held-at-farmgate-supreme-court