‘Stop corruption at field level, we are ready to pay all taxes’: Businesses to NBR

Pre-budget meeting at the NBR headquarters in Agargaon, Dhaka, on 13 March 2025. Photo: TBS

Businesses have urged the National Board of Revenue (NBR) to take immediate action against bribery and corruption at the field level, stating that they are willing to pay any tax rates imposed by the authorities.

The issue was raised during a pre-budget meeting at the NBR headquarters in Agargaon, Dhaka, today (13 March).

“Please stop corruption, and we are ready to pay whatever you ask,” said Shahadat Hossain Shohel, President of the Bangladesh Terry Towel and Linen Manufacturers and Exporters Association.

He further stated, “Revenue Officer (RO) and assistant revenue officers (ARO) at the field level are more powerful than the NBR chairman.”

Citing a recent incident, he said, “An Assistant Revenue Officer (ARO) from the VAT office contacted me and requested to meet him.”

Ans since then, he said, “exporters in the terry towel sector have to pay a minimum of Tk30,000 as bribes per consignment at the Chattogram Customs House.”

Shahidul Islam, a representative of the Bangladesh Frozen Fish Exporters Association, also raised similar concerns. He stated, “During assessment, a tax officer imposed a Tk35 crore tax on my Tk135 crore export value. I had to resolve the issue through underhand dealings.”

Explaining why businesses often resort to such means, he said, “As business owners, we cannot afford the financial losses caused by delays when our files get stuck.”

NBR Chairman Abdur Rahman Khan acknowledged the problem of corruption at the field level.

“We will take strict action to address them,” he said.

“If we find any proof of misconduct, the responsible officials will lose their jobs,” he warned, adding that the NBR would soon issue instructions to its field offices.

However, he also pointed out that corruption persists partly because some businesses willingly engage in underhand dealings.

“If businesses continue to offer bribes, it will be difficult to eliminate corruption,” he said.

He encouraged businesses to report corrupt practices, saying, “You can use technology to record conversations and file complaints with us.”

However, he acknowledged that complaints are often withdrawn due to fear.

Kazi Anwar Hossain, Vice President of the Bangladesh Plastic Goods Manufacturers and Exporters Association, expressed concerns about tax harassment.

“We are reluctant to file tax returns due to fear of harassment. Just yesterday, I received a notice from the tax office to reopen my tax file and audit my returns for the fiscal year 2020-21. Those who are already in the tax net and paying taxes are the ones facing the most pressure,” he said.

Anwar Hossain, a leader in the jewelry business, shared his experience of being forced to pay bribes early in his career.

During the meeting, the NBR chairman hinted that no further tax exemptions would be granted in the upcoming budget, and existing exemptions would be gradually reduced.

“Tax exemptions for sectors ending this fiscal year will not be extended,” he stated.

Mosharraf Hossain, a leader of the Bangladesh Textile Mills Association, raised concerns about the declining competitiveness of the textile sector due to high production costs.

He also highlighted issues such as the misuse of bonded warehouse facilities and challenges related to partial shipments under single Letters of Credit (LCs).

Seeking support from the NBR, he warned, “If the current situation continues, 90% of textile mills may be forced to shut down by next year.”