Stocks rise for second day

Indices of the Dhaka Stock Exchange rose today, extending their gains for the second consecutive day.

The DSEX, the benchmark index of the premier bourse, went up 30.48 points, or 0.65 percent, to close at 4,668.40.

The Shariah-compliant DSES index gained 0.63 percent to end at 1,017.77, while the DS30, which tracks blue-chip stocks, inched up 1.03 percent to 1,747.58.

Turnover, a key indicator of market activity, hit Tk 235.18 crore, down from Tk 247.42 crore in the previous session.

A total of 86,900 trades were executed during the session, with block transactions accounting for Tk 18.48 crore across 25 scrips.

Market breadth was positive, with 204 issues advancing, 113 declining, and 85 remaining unchanged.

Among A Category shares, 126 advanced, 55 declined, and 41 remained unchanged. In the B Category, 41 scrips gained while 29 declined.

Other segments had mixed trends, with 9 issues advancing, and 9 declining in mutual funds, while corporate bonds saw one issue advancing and three declining.

Government securities saw one issue advancing and two declining.

Desh Garments registered the highest gain of the day, surging 9 percent, while Trust Bank was the worst performer, falling 9 percent.