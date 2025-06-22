Stocks plunge amid US strikes on Iran

The Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) witnessed a sharp decline in early trading as investors grew wary of rising tensions following the US airstrikes on Iran, which have escalated the Israel–Iran conflict and deepened global uncertainty.

By 11am, the benchmark DSEX index had fallen by 48 points to 4,705, while the blue-chip DS30 index shed 19 points to 1,763.

Of the issues traded, 27 advanced, 287 declined, and 48 remained unchanged.

Lovello Ice-Cream emerged as the most actively traded stock of the session. Surwid Industries led the gainers’ list, while Bay Leasing was the worst performer so far.