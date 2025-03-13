Stay ready to face LDC graduation challenges: Chief adviser

Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus today (13 March) directed all concerned to remain prepared for facing any possible challenges as the country graduates from LDC next year.

Yunus made the directive during the meeting of the Advisory Council, said his Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam.

Accordingly, the press secretary said, a number of position papers have been prepared. “We are taking adequate preparation. We can say when we will graduate in 2026, Bangladesh’s dignity will be enhanced further internationally and its capacity in terms of doing business will also be boosted.”

Bangladesh is scheduled to graduate from the Least Developed Country (LDC) category to a developing nation in November 2026.

Briefing reporters at the Foreign Service Academy, Alam said the LDC graduation issue has long been on discussion and a final decision has been taken in today’s meeting that Bangladesh will go for the graduation in 2026.

The chief adviser directed to take preparation from now to address the challenges that might come, said the Press Secretary.

After the graduation, Bangladesh will become ineligible for almost all trade benefits, such as zero duty access, and strictly abide by the Trade Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights (TRIPs).

However, Bangladesh will continue to enjoy duty-free market access for three more years after its graduation to a developing nation in 2026.

The extension was endorsed by 166 members of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) at its Ministerial Conference held in Abu Dhabi a year ago.

Chief Adviser’s Deputy Press Secretaries Apurba Jahangir, Abul Kalam Azad and Senior Assistant Press Secretary Foyez Ahammad were present.