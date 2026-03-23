State Minister Aminul clarifies statement on Zaima getting chance to play as Chelsea goalkeeper

The file photo of Aminul Haque, state minister for the Ministry of Youth and Sports. Photo: collected

Youth and Sports State Minister Aminul Haque has clarified his earlier comments about Zaima Rahman and her reported chance to play for Chelsea women’s football club, after his remarks sparked widespread debate on social media.

He had earlier said, Zaima had gotten the chance to play for Chelsea FC, and that was interpreted by media as her playing for the popular football club.

He now says his statements were misunderstood.

According to a Facebook post by Aminul, Zaima played football at school level while living in London, which led to an opportunity to join Chelsea’s youth setup as a goalkeeper.

Aminul, a former national team goalkeeper, said he learned about Zaima’s goalkeeping background directly from Prime Minister Tarique Rahman. He added that although she had the chance to continue in football, her parents — Tarique Rahman and Zubaida Rahman — encouraged her to prioritise her education, which means she ultimately did not play for Chelsea’s youth setup.

Explaining the context, Aminul said he spoke with Zaima during a visit to Mirpur to watch a cricket match. During their conversation, she mentioned she had been a goalkeeper at school, similar to him. He noted that she played football in school level and her height made her well suited to the position.

He further emphasised that in Europe, balancing education with sports is a common part of upbringing. While Zaima had a strong interest in football, she ultimately followed her family’s wishes and focused on her studies.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/bangladesh/state-minister-aminul-clarifies-earlier-statement-zaima-getting-chance-goalkeep-chelsea