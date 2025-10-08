Shipping giant CMA CGM imposes surcharge on shipments via Chattogram Port

The CMA CGM Greenland container ship is seen at sea with Paris 2024 and the Olympic rings on it during the Olympics torch relay ahead Paris 2024 Olympic games, in Marseille, France, May 9, 2024. Photo: Reuters

Global shipping giant CMA CGM is set to introduce an Emergency Cost Recovery Surcharge (ECRS) on all import and export shipments through Chattogram Port, effective 26 October 2025, following the Chittagong Port Authority’s (CPA) recent tariff revision that takes effect on 15 October.

In a customer advisory issued today (7 October), CMA CGM said the surcharge was intended to “mitigate the impact of increased local operational charges” arising from the CPA’s decision to raise port fees.

The French shipping line said the ECRS will apply to all shipments handled at Chattogram Port (BDCGP), irrespective of contract or shipment terms.

According to the notice, ECRS rates will range from $45 to $305 per container, depending on type and cargo category.

Dry containers will incur $45 for 20-foot and $70 for 40-foot units, while reefer containers will face $40–$90, out-of-gauge cargo $110–$245, and hazardous cargo $140–$305. Payments will be collected locally, based on vessel berthing dates at Chattogram Port.

The move comes amid industry unease over the CPA’s first major tariff revision in more than four decades, which raises charges for berth occupancy, container handling, and vessel services. The authority says the new rates aim to bring Chattogram’s tariffs closer to those of Colombo and Singapore.

However, port users and exporters warn that the fee hikes could raise logistics costs across Bangladesh’s trade network, already under strain from a strong dollar and elevated fuel prices. Freight forwarders said carriers would likely pass on the added costs to traders.

“When the port raises fees, carriers adjust their charges to protect margins. Ultimately, importers, exporters, and consumers bear the impact,” said Khairul Alam Sujan, vice president of the Bangladesh Freight Forwarders Association.

Industry insiders fear the CMA CGM surcharge may prompt similar measures from other global lines such as Maersk, MSC, and Hapag-Lloyd, further driving up containerised trade costs at Bangladesh’s main seaport, which handles over 90% of the nation’s import-export cargo.

Trade bodies, including the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) and the Chittagong Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI), have urged the government to reconsider the timing of the tariff hike, warning that additional surcharges could weaken export competitiveness amid slowing global demand.

“We’ve warned repeatedly that a sudden 41% hike in port charges would hit ordinary consumers hard,” said Mahfuzul Hoque Shah, former director of the Chittagong Chamber. “Inflation is already at 8.5%, and this move will push it even higher.”

CMA CGM’s new surcharge marks the first direct cost escalation tied to the CPA’s tariff revision. With exporters already battling shrinking orders and rising expenses, the added surcharges risk further eroding profit margins and complicating trade logistics through Bangladesh’s busiest port.