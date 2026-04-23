The Daily Star

The government has appointed new deputy commissioners (DCs) for Sherpur and Faridpur districts, according to a notification issued by the Ministry of Public Administration today.

Farida Yasmin, currently a deputy secretary at the ministry, has been appointed as the DC of Sherpur.

Mazharul Islam, director (deputy secretary) at the Department of Narcotics Control, has been named the new DC of Faridpur.

Deputy commissioners serve as the chief administrative officers of districts, coordinating general administration. They also act as district magistrates, responsible for maintaining law and order, and as collectors, overseeing land administration.

In addition, DCs supervise special government programmes and ongoing development projects in line with official directives.

Source: https://www.thedailystar.net/news/governance/news/sherpur-faridpur-get-new-dcs-4158541