Several advisers had considered resignation amid abuse: Asif Nazrul

Law Adviser Asif Nazrul said today that at least three to four advisers of the interim government had considered resigning at different times due to “unjust attacks” and “obscene abuse,” but remained in their posts to maintain government unity.

“Who would want to endure this indescribable life of constant abuse, obscene language and death threats?” Asif Nazrul asked.

He explained that they stayed on because Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus emphasised that they are a team.

“He told us that if one person resigns, it will demoralise the others and invite more demands, making it impossible to work. So we are just working through it,” he said while addressing a policy dialogue.

The dialogue titled “Political Parties, Human Rights and Freedom of Expression” was organised by the Centre for Governance Studies (CGS) at the CIRDAP auditorium in Dhaka.

Responding to criticisms regarding freedom of expression, the law adviser said the situation has reversed.

“Honestly, I feel that right now everyone in Bangladesh has freedom of speech, except those in the government,” he said. He added that criticism of the government often reaches a “heartless” level, pointing out that even if the government implements four out of ten initiatives successfully, critics act as though nothing has been done.

Defending the government’s record, Asif Nazrul highlighted several reforms.

He said that for the first time in 54 years, full financial and administrative control has been handed over to the High Court, fulfilling a long-standing demand for judicial independence. He also cited the establishment of the Disappearance Commission and the drafting of a new Human Rights Commission law, which he claimed is “better than any other in South Asia.”

“We have withdrawn over 20,000 harassing cases involving nearly 500,000 accused. The Legal Aid Directorate has been made ten times more effective. Are these not reforms?” he asked.

He further credited the government, under Yunus’s leadership, for freeing Bangladesh from “Indian dominance” and restoring order to the banking sector.

The adviser also claimed he has been the primary target of cyberbullying over the past 16 months.

“I challenge you—search globally. In the first four months alone, friends found 400 videos attacking me. I was called a Pakistani agent for 15 years, and overnight I became an Indian agent. They claim I have a house in America. I openly challenged everyone to find this house, but no one could,” he said.

He questioned why civil society has remained silent against those spreading these fabrications.

Addressing criticism over the granting of bail to Awami League leaders and individuals labelled as “terrorists,” Asif Nazrul called the blame “misplaced” and “politically motivated”.

“If a judge grants bail, it is the judge’s fault. Judges are controlled by the chief justice and the Supreme Judicial Council. What can the law ministry do here? Can I remove a High Court judge?” he asked, adding that social media attacks are used to “monetise” criticism and weaken him for specific political purposes.

Asif Nazrul further addressed political parties, NGOs and media outlets, saying, “You get the government you deserve. Have you reformed yourselves? Have you reformed your institutions, your honesty and your thinking? You cannot fix a nation just by changing laws.”

“We need self-reflection.”