Schools to hold in-person classes 3 days a week, rest online: Edu minister

Education Minister ANM Ehsanul Hoque Milon has announced a new class routine for students, introducing a hybrid system with three days of in-person classes and the remaining days conducted online.

Under the new schedule starting from tomorrow (10 April), physical classes will be held on Saturday, Monday, and Wednesday, while the other days will shift to online learning.

Friday will remain the weekly holiday.

The minister made the announcement today (9 April) while speaking as the chief guest at the inaugural ceremony of a national workshop on incorporating technical courses into the National University curriculum.

The event was held at the conference room of the International Mother Language Institute in the capital.

Highlighting challenges in the current system, the education minister said the lengthy board examination process is wasting valuable time for students, which could harm future generations.

He noted that excessive time spent on setting question papers, evaluating answer scripts, and publishing results is causing delays in students’ academic progression.

“While officials may benefit from the current system, students are losing up to two years of their academic life. This is unacceptable,” he added.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/bangladesh/schools-hold-person-classes-4-days-week-rest-online-edu-minister-1407016