Saudi envoy calls for faster issuance of Bangladeshi passports to 69,000 Rohingyas

The Saudi ambassador to Bangladesh, Dr Abdullah Zafer bin Abiyah, has said the process of issuing Bangladeshi passports for 69,000 Rohingyas living in Saudi Arabia should be further accelerated, according to a press release issued by the Home Ministry.

He made the remark during a courtesy meeting with Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed today (20 April) at the ministry office in the Secretariat.

In response, the home minister said 22,000 Rohingyas have already been issued Bangladeshi passports based on the necessary documents and proof.

He added that a special team has been sent from Bangladesh to speed up the process and said no corruption or irregularities in passport issuance will be tolerated.

According to the press release, the meeting also discussed law and order and security issues, issuance of passports for Rohingyas residing in Saudi Arabia, Saudi investment in tourism and the energy sector, and other issues of mutual interest.

The minister said there are opportunities for Saudi investment in Bangladesh in manpower export, tourism, and energy, and called for expanded cooperation in these areas.

He also said Myanmar nationals who have valid Bangladeshi documents or meet the required conditions should be issued passports. He added that a complete list from Saudi Arabia should be collected for re-verification.

The ambassador invited a delegation led by the home minister to visit Saudi Arabia. The minister thanked him and said he may visit in the first half of July.

Senior officials from the Home Ministry were present at the meeting.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/bangladesh/saudi-envoy-calls-faster-issuance-bangladeshi-passports-69000-rohingyas-1416401