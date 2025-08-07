Sanjid four-fer, Bashir fifty help Bangladesh beat South Africa U19s

Bangladesh U-19s already ensured a berth in the final of the tri-nation series in Zimbabwe with their win over Zimbabwe U-19s on July 16 and today defeated South Africa U-19s by five wickets in the dress rehearsal of the final.

Having sent South Africa to bat, pacer Iqbal Hossain Emon removed the dangerous Jorich Van Schalkwyk out caught behind for five in the fourth over to make early inroads before pacer Al Fahad got the scalp of Adnaan Lagadien for 16. But the day belonged to left-arm spinner Sanjid Mojumder, who got into the act early to break the top-order resistance. Sanjid bagged four wickets for 39 as South Africa were bowled out for 147 in 37.2 overs. Bandile Mbatha top scored for South Africa with a 59-ball 39.

Al Fahad and Samiun Bashir ended with two wickets apiece.

In reply Bangladesh struggled early when Zawad Abrar fell the Bayanda Majola. The South Africa medium pacer kept South Africa on the hunt with three more quick wickets including opener Rifat Beg’s scalp for 43 to leave Bangladesh tottering at 5 for 68.

Samiun Bashir’s stormy 36-ball 52 during an unbroken stand of 80 with Md Abdullah, who scored 20, helped Bangladesh to a five-wicket win in 29.3 overs.

The young Tigers would face South Africa in the final on August 10 but have one remaining league match against Zimbabwe on August 8.