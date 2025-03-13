Salman, son among 11 sued on charges of laundering Tk76cr to British Virgin Islands

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has filed a case against 11 people, including Salman F Rahman, former chairman of the IFIC Bank, and his son Shayan Fazlur Rahman, on charges of laundering Tk76 crore to the United Kingdom.

They have also been sued for embezzling Tk33.64 crore from the IFIC Bank, ACC Director General Akhtar Hossain told reporters today (13 March).

“The accused, in collusion, abused their power to grant loans in the name of Index Power and Energy Limited, a company of the Beximco Group,” said the ACC chief.

A case has been filed against them under the Prevention of Corruption Act and the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

The accused violated the LC terms and opened an LC account with the IFIC Bank for bringing drawings and designs for Index Power and Energy (Unit-2) at a cost of $98.82 lakh or Tk76.39 crore from a fake company registered in the British Virgin Islands.

“Money laundering was committed by bringing paper instead of drawing designs and smuggling the money abroad,” said Akhtar.

Meanwhile, the accused have also been sued for embezzling Tk33.64 crore by not paying the LC money to IFIC Bank even after eight years, creating a forced loan.