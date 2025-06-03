Salahuddin files complaint against Hasina, 6 others over ‘disappearance’

Salahuddin Ahmed, a standing committee member of BNP, lodged a complaint with International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) against seven individuals, including former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, over his alleged disappearance.

He reached the tribunal premises around 11:20am and entered the office of Chief Prosecutor Mohammad Tajul Islam to submit the complaint.

The other accused include former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, former inspectors general of police AKM Shahidul Haque, Benazir Ahmed, former army officer Major General Ziaul Ahsan, former DMP commissioner Asaduzzaman Mia, former head of Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s (DMP) Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) unit Monirul Islam .