Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant slated for June grid integration

Electricity from Bangladesh’s long-awaited Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant could begin flowing into the national grid by June or early July as the authorities prepare to start loading nuclear fuel into the plant’s first unit early next month.

According to project officials, preparations are underway to begin fuel loading in the first week of April. Testing and synchronisation are then expected to continue through May and June, potentially allowing the first unit to start supplying electricity to the national grid by June or July.

Initially, the plant will provide electricity on a trial basis and at irregular intervals. Gradually, the facility will move towards full-scale generation.

Project officials told The Business Standard that the first unit is expected to be ready for fuel loading by the end of March. A fuel-loading ceremony will be organised and is expected to involve senior officials from Bangladesh and Russia.

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman is expected to inaugurate the process, while a Russian minister and other senior officials may also be present.

The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, Rafael Grossi, is expected to attend the ceremony. Russian President Vladimir Putin may also join the event virtually, officials said.

Due to the involvement of high-level officials from both Bangladesh and Russia, the exact date for fuel loading will be finalised through mutual consultation between the two governments, they added.

Testing and synchronisation

Officials said if fuel loading begins in early April, the process of loading nuclear fuel into the first unit could be completed within about a month. After that, the reactor will go through several stages, including achieving “criticality”, technical tests, and synchronisation with the national grid.

Md Anwar Hossain, secretary of the Ministry of Science and Technology, said the first unit would be fully ready for fuel loading by 27 March.

“There are some formalities to complete. Because foreign guests will attend, the schedule must be coordinated. The prime minister will formally inaugurate the fuel loading,” he told The Business Standard.

However, he noted that the current global conflict situation may create some uncertainty. “Travel for guests and technical testing could face difficulties,” he said.

Explaining the timeline for power generation, Anwar said fuel loading would take around four weeks, followed by several more weeks of testing and synchronisation with the grid.

“In total, it may take two and a half to three months after fuel loading before electricity can be supplied to the national grid. We hope the plant will connect to the grid in the last week of June or the first week of July,” he said.

He added that the timeline could still change because of the technical nature of the process. Delays may occur if Russian technical experts cannot arrive on time or if supply chain disruptions arise due to the ongoing war.

Officials said that out of more than 2,000 tests required for the project, around 150 minor tests are still ongoing in parallel. Most of these are expected to be completed by March, while a few remaining tests can be carried out during the fuel-loading phase.

Gradual rise in generation

Project officials said the first unit will initially produce around 300 megawatts of electricity. Output is expected to increase by 10% to 15% each month.

By November, the first unit could generate about 1,100 megawatts of electricity. After the physical start-up, it may take around eight to ten months to reach the full capacity of 1,200 megawatts.

They also said plans are in place to begin fuel loading in the second unit toward the end of this year, allowing it to start power generation as well.

Dr Md Zahedul Hassan, managing director of Nuclear Power Plant Company Bangladesh Limited, said key tests such as the “hot run” and “cold run” for the first unit had already been successfully completed.

“The project is now in the final inspection stage. From a safety perspective, no major problems have been found so far,” he said.

He added that the entire process is highly sensitive and technology-driven. Each stage is being examined according to international standards, and additional tests may be conducted if necessary to ensure safety and quality.

Officials stressed that safety remains the highest priority.

“This is a major milestone for the country. However, safety comes first. In nuclear projects, the final inspection, safety clearance and official approvals determine the timeline,” an official said.

Officials further noted that extra time had previously been taken during several testing phases due to safety concerns, which could also affect the production schedule.

Delays and rising costs

The Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant project has faced several delays over the years. In January, then science and technology adviser Salehuddin Ahmed said the first unit could be connected to the national grid by March, following fuel loading.

However, additional safety tests extended the timeline, preventing the plant from beginning electricity production that month.

The project, being built under an intergovernmental agreement between Bangladesh and Russia, was first launched in October 2013 when the then prime minister laid its foundation stone. Construction of the reactor and cooling dome of the first unit began in November 2017.

Initially, one unit was expected to start production in early 2021, but delays caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, the Russia-Ukraine war, and other complications pushed back the timeline.

In December 2015, the Bangladesh Atomic Energy Commission signed a contract with Russian state company Atomstroyexport for the construction of two nuclear units with a combined capacity of 2,400 megawatts, along with equipment supply, training, and fuel provision.

In March last year, the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council approved a revised proposal increasing the project cost by Tk25,592 crore.

The project’s original cost was Tk113,092.91 crore, but after the revision, it rose to Tk138,685 crore, largely due to exchange rate fluctuations and higher costs in several components.

Officials said the Covid-19 pandemic, the Russia-Ukraine conflict, and the dollar shortage have all affected the project’s progress. Following the 90th joint coordination meeting between Bangladesh and Russia on 3 June 2025, the project timeline was extended.

Under the revised development project proposal, the overall completion deadline has now been set for June 2028, with the preliminary handover of the second unit expected by 31 December 2027.

