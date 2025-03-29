RMG workers continue protest near Shrom Bhaban demanding Eid bonus, unpaid wages

Garment workers of TNZ Group continue demonstration in front of Shrom Bhaban in Dhaka on Saturday, 29 March 2025. Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

A group of garment workers of TNZ Group continued their demonstration in front of Shrom Bhaban in Dhaka today (29 March), demanding three months’ unpaid wages and their Eid-ul-Fitr bonus.

The workers, mostly women, gathered near the labour ministry office early in the morning, holding placards and chanting slogans to press home their demands.

A meeting is currently underway between the workers and government officials.

The protest comes as thousands of RMG workers across the country demand timely payments and bonuses before the long Eid holiday.

Workers of three readymade garment factories owned by the TNZ Group yesterday (28 March) said they are owed a staggering Tk17.78 crore in unpaid wages, bonuses and other allowances, but they were paid only Tk1.05 crore yesterday.

The workers broke down the amount of dues the owners owe them in a press statement issued after holding a press conference at the Shrom Bhaban yesterday afternoon.

The press conference was held following an announcement last night, just hours after Labour and Employment Adviser M Sakhawat Hossain had said that disgruntled workers of TNZ Group were paid their dues by selling Apparel Eco Plus Ltd’s factory cars.

Condemning the adviser’s announcement, the workers said the workers of TNZ Apparels Ltd, Apparel Plus Eco Ltd and Apparel Art Ltd have been staying at the Shrom Bhaban for five days, hoping to get their unpaid dues.

In the statement, they disclosed the account of their dues.

According to the statement, the workers of TNZ Apparels are owed over Tk6.94 crore in unpaid wages for February and March, and over Tk1.69 crore as Eid bonus.

A total of 826 workers of Apparel Eco Plus were owed a total of Tk6.75 crore in unpaid salaries of January, February and March, Eid bonus, and other allowances.

They were paid a total of Tk1.05 crore on 27 March, reads the press statement.

Meanwhile, 240 workers of Apparel Art Ltd are owed a total of Tk2.04 crore in unpaid salaries for three months, Eid bonuses and other allowances.

The TNZ Group workers criticised the government for creating confusion over their dues.

The workers also pointed out that despite the signing of tripartite agreements between the owners, workers, and the government to settle wages and benefits of the three factories, the owners repeatedly violated these agreements.