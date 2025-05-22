Rishad teams up with Shakib, Miraz ahead of Lahore’s crunch Eliminator

Bangladesh leg-spinner Rishad Hossain has rejoined the Lahore Qalandars squad after completing national duty and is available for selection in the much-anticipated Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2025 Eliminator against Karachi Kings.

Rishad has made an immediate impact in his debut PSL season, bringing both energy and control to the Qalandars’ bowling attack. In just five matches, the 21-year-old has taken nine wickets at an impressive average of 16.44, underlining his knack for delivering in key moments.

His return serves as a timely boost for the Qalandars as they gear up for a high-stakes knockout clash against their archrivals.

With Rishad linking up alongside seasoned compatriots Shakib Al Hasan and Mehedi Hasan Miraz, Lahore now feature a strong Bangladeshi contingent. The trio are expected to feature in the Eliminator, marking the first time multiple Bangladeshi cricketers take part together in the playoff stage of a foreign franchise league — a significant milestone for Bangladesh cricket.

Lahore Qalandars will be banking on their combined experience and flair as they look to stay alive in the tournament.