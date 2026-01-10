Revenue collection rises 16.7%, but meeting target still challenging: CPD

The country’s revenue collection has grown by 16.7% in the first six months of the current fiscal year, Centre for Police Dialogue (CPD) said today (10 January), but warned that achieving the annual target will be challenging.

The observation came during CPD’s independent review of the state of the Bangladesh economy for the first half of FY2025-26. CPD Executive Director Fahmida Khatun presented the assessment at a press conference at the organisation’s office in Dhaka.

The review covered seven areas, including public expenditure, the inflationary trend, food security and private investment.

CPD noted that the new government will need to give priority to each of these sectors following the upcoming election next month.

On the public financial system, CPD said both revenue mobilisation and expenditure management are critical areas that will need attention.

It also observed that the interim government initiated some reforms, but these will need to be completed by the incoming administration.

According to CPD, tax collection has grown by 15.2%, mainly through income tax and VAT components. However, it said questions remain over whether the revenue target can be met even after revision.

To reach the full-year goal, an additional 3% growth would be required, which CPD noted as challenging given current trends.

