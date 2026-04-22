Reserves stand at $30.46b

Bangladesh’s total foreign exchange reserves stood at $30.46 billion as of last night (21 April).

Arif Hossain Khan, spokesperson and executive director of the central bank, confirmed while addressing journalists yesterday that the reserve position was previously $30.37 billion.

Bangladesh Bank purchased over $180 million from last week to Monday this week, contributing to the rise in reserves through increased foreign currency holdings.

A senior official of the central bank said Bangladesh Bank will make a payment to the Asian Clearing Union (ACU) next month, which prompted the purchase of US dollars from commercial banks.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/economy/banking/reserves-stand-3046b-1418041