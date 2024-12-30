Relation to be pragmatic, not kowtowed or based on a whim: Mahfuj Alam

Addressing the question of changes in the foreign policy of Bangladesh, Mahfuj Alam said, “‘Friendship with all, malice to none’ – this was like a goal. This has not changed much. Rather, we want a pragmatic relation with all, as is the case among friendly states. This would be pragmatic; there is no place for adventurism or whim here.”

Speaking about the topics of discussion, Mahfuj said that there has been discussions on how the foreign policy should be, how it should be with different countries, ranging from the Middle East to India, China, Myanmar and so on.

“At this stage we have taken some proposals and steps for reforming the state. How those could be made sustainable and visible. In that case, as our opinions, we have said that we need a detailed discussion with all the stakeholders including the political parties,” he added.

Adviser Mahfuj Alam also said, “We need to move towards a consensus with all. The unanimity on the foreign policy should be from the national point of view, and it should not change with the change in government. Rather, the foreign ministry should present the country on the global stage based on pragmatism, and with dignity.”