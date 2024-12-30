Relation to be pragmatic, not kowtowed or based on a whim: Mahfuj Alam

The interim government wants the relation of Bangladesh with friendly states to be based on the principle of pragmatism, not kowtowing. There will be no place for adventurism or whim here.
Adviser Md Mahfuj Alam said this in response to the question of a newsperson after a discussion titled “Forming a new Bangladesh: Internal reforms and foreign policy” at the secretariat on Sunday.
Information affairs adviser Nahid Islam also attended the discussion that was moderated by foreign secretary Jashim Uddin.
Addressing the question of changes in the foreign policy of Bangladesh, Mahfuj Alam said, “‘Friendship with all, malice to none’ – this was like a goal. This has not changed much. Rather, we want a pragmatic relation with all, as is the case among friendly states. This would be pragmatic; there is no place for adventurism or whim here.”
Speaking about the topics of discussion, Mahfuj said that there has been discussions on how the foreign policy should be, how it should be with different countries, ranging from the Middle East to India, China, Myanmar and so on.
“At this stage we have taken some proposals and steps for reforming the state. How those could be made sustainable and visible. In that case, as our opinions, we have said that we need a detailed discussion with all the stakeholders including the political parties,” he added.
Adviser Mahfuj Alam also said, “We need to move towards a consensus with all. The unanimity on the foreign policy should be from the national point of view, and it should not change with the change in government. Rather, the foreign ministry should present the country on the global stage based on pragmatism, and with dignity.”
“We discussed various steps. How to harmonise public diplomacy and soft power with foreign countries; how we can highlight Bangladesh, all these issues were discussed. Another issue is to increase our capacity.”
Mentioning that the foreign ministry was politicised in the past, Mahfuj Alam said, “We want the foreign ministry to represent Bangladesh; not for any party, but to present Bangladesh… We want the consensus of all political parties and all our stakeholders in keeping Bangladesh ahead. This is our point of view now.”
Addressing the discussion, Mahfuj Alam said, “What we need from the state’s point of view is pragmatism. We cannot be run by any kind of whim. We want to focus on the sovereignty, national security, territorial integrity of the state – how we can increase our strength, maintaining our position. Increasing our capacity, our bargaining capacity, is more important than considering what is being done by other countries. People will benefit if we can increase our capacity.”
Responding to a question about the whimsical decisions made by the previous government and after 5 August, Mahfuj Alam said, “What the previous government did more than being whimsical is that they adopted a kowtowed foreign policy. And from our government’s perspective, we have been trying to have a pragmatic foreign policy. We will try to correct if there is any whim or mistake.”
In response to another question, advisor Mahfuj Alam stated that he had heard that the Indian government would not extradite Sheikh Hasina.
“This is a political decision they (India) have taken, they will not return her (Sheikh Hasina). We are hearing this,” he said.
Daily Star