Reform Council: Salahuddin cites absence in constitution as Shafiqur says deadline passed

Fresh tensions have emerged in the political arena over the implementation of proposals under the July National Charter, with the Jamaat-e-Islami-led 11-party alliance demanding a Constitutional Reform Council session by today (15 March), and warning of street protests if it is not convened.

On the other side, the ruling BNP said it can be discussed in the parliament.

Today, as the first session of the 13th Jatiya Sangsad entered the second day, Leader of the Opposition and Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Dr Shafiqur Rahman called for the convening of the council, while Home Affairs Minister Salahuddin Ahmed said the council has no constitutional recognition.

Shafiqur said the issue is urgent and must be raised in parliament. “This parliament was formed in the context of the July Uprising. Its electoral process did not occur in the usual way; it was constituted through a presidential order issued on 13 November 2025.

According to that order, there are 15 directives. Directives 3 to 15 relate to the July National Charter and the referendum.

“The 10th directive [July Charter] mentions that the first session of the council should be convened in the same way as the first session of the National Parliament is called within 30 calendar days of the announcement of election results. Today is the 30th day, but the session has not been called. My concern is how this session will be convened under Article 72 of the Constitution,” he added.

In response, Salahuddin said no Constitutional Reform Council exists constitutionally. He also said will of the people must be respected, but in a constitutional manner.

“The president has convened a session of the National Parliament. No session of a Reform Council has been called. We are participating in the National Parliament session constitutionally,” he said.

He said some individuals have taken oath as members of the proposed council, but its constitutional validity has been challenged in court. “The matter is now before the judiciary, and a rule has been issued. Constitutionally, such a council does not exist,” he added.

On the question of forming the council based on a referendum, Salahuddin said, “There is no direct way to do that. If it is to be incorporated into the Constitution, a constitutional amendment must first take place.

“It will be discussed in Parliament, and if the Constitution is amended, it can then be incorporated. Only after that, if a council is formed, and if an oath-taking is required, that will follow.”

The home minister also addressed questions regarding the speaker and the deputy speaker. He said they have maintained neutrality in Standing Committee duties but have not resigned from their political parties. “Since they have not left their parties, Article 70 does not apply here,” he said.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/bangladesh/reform-council-shafiqur-says-deadline-passed-salahuddin-cites-absence-constitution