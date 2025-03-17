Record 517 govt officials now OSD, crores paid in salaries without service

Infograph: TBS

Record 517 officers on OSD, straining public funds due to inactivity

OSD system misused politically, leaving skilled officials idle without responsibilities

Interim government recommended no OSD without allegations; practice still continues

Government spent crores paying idle OSD officials over the years

Current administration criticized for authoritarian handling of OSD placements

Proposed reforms ignored, keeping OSD as political tool rather than administrative solution

The government currently has a record 517 officers on special duty (OSD), including highest 121 admin cadres made OSD for “administrative reasons” after the fall of the Awami League government, resulting in a strain on public funds as they continue to receive salary and benefits despite their inactivity.

Public administration officials say this is the largest number of administrative officers ever placed on OSD. Following the political transition on 5 August, many were transferred, made OSD, or forced into retirement to remove those linked to the Awami League from the civil administration.

They said those designated OSD for “administrative reasons” are effectively being penalised. They are not assigned to any specific department or office, leaving them with no responsibilities and minimal attendance at the workplace.

In effect, they remain employed yet idle, while continuing to receive full salaries, allowances, and benefits, admin officials said, explaining that the OSD system was initially introduced to address specific needs, such as enabling investigations in cases of allegations or facilitating transfers for training, and medical.

However, the system is now being misused for political or other purposes. As a result, skilled officials remain idle, while their salaries and benefits continue to drain millions of taxpayer funds each month.

An OSD secretary, speaking to The Business Standard on condition of anonymity, said, “I was never informed why I was made an OSD. The common explanation is that I was close to the Awami League government, but I don’t believe that.”

He claimed to have always fulfilled his responsibilities without lobbying for any position. A public servant works under the government in power – there is little personal choice in that.

He added, “Decisions to place officials on OSD or force them into retirement are not being made on rational grounds.”

Former secretary Abu Alam Md Shahid Khan told TBS that the OSD system is essentially a dumping mechanism, wasting public funds.

He suggested that in cases of serious allegations against an official, an investigation or trial could be conducted. However, leaving someone in OSD status does not offer any resolution.

“Similarly, if someone lacks specific skills, they should be assigned tasks where they can perform effectively, but OSD is not the answer,” he added.

OSDs under interim govt

To ensure neutrality, the interim government’s Public Administration Reform Commission has recommended that no official or employee be made OSD without specific allegations. The commission submitted its report to the chief adviser on 25 January.

The report recommended that instead of paying salaries to OSD officers without any service, they should be temporarily deployed in teaching or training centres under a structured work plan.

However the practice keeps going on and as recently as 20 February, the government reassigned 33 joint secretaries and equivalent-ranking officials from various ministries, divisions, and departments to the public administration ministry as OSD.

These officials had served as returning officers and deputy commissioners during the controversial 2018 election. Previously, 12 other officials were made OSD for the same reason.

Similarly, on 25 February, the Public Security Division under the home ministry made 82 officials, holding the ranks of DIG and additional DIG, OSD. They were accused of serving in key law enforcement roles, including district police chiefs, during the 2018 election.

Former secretary Abu Alam Md Shahid Khan said the Reform Commission recommended abolishing both this law and the practice of making officials OSD, but the government continues to implement these policies.

He questioned the purpose of the Reform Commission if the government continues to act in this way. “If the current administration behaves like a fascist regime, there is little difference from previous authoritarian governments.”

An additional secretary from the public administration ministry, requesting anonymity, said OSD postings outside promotion, training, lien, or deputation are mostly politically driven.

“While a few cases involve serious allegations, the vast majority of administrative OSD placements are based on government discretion,” he noted.

Spending on OSDs

According to the 2015 payscale, the basic salary of secretaries is Tk78,000, while senior secretaries receive Tk5,000 more.

Additional secretaries have a basic salary ranging from Tk66,000 to Tk76,490, and joint secretaries earn between Tk56,500 and Tk74,400. Deputy secretaries receive a basic salary from Tk50,000 to Tk71,200.

In addition, these officials are entitled to a 50% house rent allowance and a Tk1,500 medical allowance each.

In 2013, the Ministry of Public Administration submitted a list of officers made OSD from 2004 to 2012 in two phases to the High Court.

According to media reports from that period, a total of 3,605 officials were placed on OSD over these nine years, costing the government Tk150.91 crore during the period. Between 2004 and 2007, 1,616 officials were made OSD, with an expenditure of Tk47.66 crore.

Earlier, the Ministry of Public Administration had submitted reports to the Attorney General’s Office regarding OSD matters for the period from January 2008 to September 2012.

During this time, 1,989 officials were made OSD. The total cost for these officials during this period was Tk103.25 crore.

The 517 OSDs

According to the Ministry of Public Administration, as of 11 March, there are a total of 517 officers on OSD, including 13 senior secretaries and secretaries. Ministry officials said never before has there been such a large number of secretaries placed on OSD.

Additionally, two Grade-1 officers, 33 additional secretaries, 76 joint secretaries, 136 deputy secretaries, 155 senior assistant secretaries, 94 assistant secretaries, and eight senior assistant chiefs are also on OSD.

Among these, 121 officers were assigned OSD after 5 August for administrative reasons, including 13 senior secretaries and secretaries, two Grade-1 officers, 25 additional secretaries, 45 joint secretaries, 21 deputy secretaries, four senior assistant secretaries, three assistant secretaries, and eight senior assistant chiefs.

The remaining officers are on OSD for reasons such as promotions, training, leave, and deputation.

All of these officials are from the BCS Administration cadre. It is also reported that similar measures have been applied to officers from other cadres, who have been transferred to various ministries, departments, and offices.

The number of such officers is at least 200. At least 15 officers, while being OSD or on deputation, have already retired.