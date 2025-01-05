Recommendation for separate investigative agency outside police

The judiciary reform commission feels a separate agency is needed to investigate the criminal cases. The agency will be competent and reliable so that it can operate without external influence. The commission also stressed the need of a permanent attorney service to regain people’s confidence in the judiciary.

The recommendation came up in the preliminary report of the commission which was sent to the law ministry recently.

At the moment, the police are in charge of running investigations into criminal cases. Apart from the police stations, the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the police and the Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) also investigate criminal cases. The PBI was founded in 2012. These units operate under the Bangladesh Police. The members are recruited through transfer from the police force.

The preliminary report also cites some basic criteria of the proposed investigative agency. The report states that the proposed investigative agency will have a completely separate manpower from the police. Their appointment, conditions for service, budget, infrastructure and other ancillary matters will be under an independent institutional framework or organisation. The work of the proposed agency starts after the filing of a case. The investigation officials of the agency will work under the supervision of relevant attorneys or prosecutors.