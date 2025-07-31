Rajuk plot scam: Trial begins against Hasina, Rehana, Joy, Putul, others

TBS Report
31 July, 2025, 12:00 pm
Last modified: 31 July, 2025, 12:14 pm
Collage shows Sheikh Hasina and her family members. Photo: Focus Bangla

A Dhaka court has indicted former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, her son Sajeeb Wazed Joy, daughter Saima Wazed Putul and other accused in separate cases over irregularities in allocating plots in the Rajuk Purbachal New Town Project.

Judge Md Abdullah Al Mamun Dhaka Special Judge’s Court-5 passed the order after a hearing on charge-framing today.

The court also ordered arrest warrants against the accused as they are currently absconding, said Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) Public Prosecutor Mir Ahmed Ali Salam.

