Raising demands for Suu Kyi’s unconditional release

When Daw Aung San Suu Kyi celebrated her 81st birthday under detention somewhere in the military controlled Myanmar on 19 June 2026, various global bodies raised voices for her release along with other political prisoners, languishing in different jails across the southeast Asian nation. Amid the military vigil, anti-junta residents of Myanmar also observed her birthday in various locations wishing good health to their beloved pro-democracy icon.

The lawmakers from different countries urged the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and its member-states to release Suu Kyi and other political prisoners unconditionally from behind the bars. The ASEAN Parliamentarians for Human Rights (APHR), together with a group of 134 former and current Parliamentarians from 10 countries namely Australia, Cambodia, Indonesia, Italy, Malaysia, Singapore, South Africa, Thailand, Timor-Leste and the Philippines, emphasised on upholding the principles of democracy, rule of law, and adequate respect for human rights and fundamental freedoms in the country.

Addressing the ASEAN chair 2026, who happens to be President of the Philippines, Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr, the lawmakers in an open letter pointed out that an independent access to verify the condition and welling of Nobel laureate Suu Kyi, who also chairs the National League for Democracy, should be made available. They also asked to end violence against civilians, provide unhindered humanitarian access and meaningful political dialogue involving all relevant stakeholders.

“Since the military coup of 1 February 2021, the junta led by senior general Min Aung Hlaing (now emerged as the President of Myanmar) arrested more than 31,141 individuals on political grounds. According to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP), more than 22,000 remain in detention and reports continue to document mistreatment, abuse, torture, and denial of medical care. More than 7,800 people, including pro-democracy activists and civilians, were killed. These are verified and documented figures, where the actual numbers are likely higher,” read the open letter.

Mentionable is that Suu Kyi remains in detention since the coup day. Following reports of her transfer from prison to house arrest at an undisclosed location in Naypyidaw during April 2026, serious concerns remain regarding her condition, and the lack of independent verification. Her family and legal counsel continue severe restrictions on access, and the international community remains without credible confirmation of her current conditions. In the absence of independent verification and meaningful access, proof of life is urgently needed, it added.

Similarly, the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP) also called for an immediate release of Suu Kyi and other political prisoners. The association revealed that Suu Kyi has spent around 20 years in detention or under house arrest since 1989 for her political participation and her commitment to democracy in Myanmar. It also called on ASEAN members, governments, United Nations mandates, and domestic actors to demand her immediate and unconditional release along with all other political prisoners. Recently her son, Kim Aris (a British citizen) launched an international campaign seeking confirmation whether Suu Kyi is alive and receiving necessary medical care.

Meanwhile, the UN special envoy for Myanmar called for her urgent release saying that the issue has been raised repeatedly with Naypyidaw in vain. There have been no independent verifiable reports regarding the former State Counsellor, who was re-elected in the November 2020 national election but condemned to a harsh and punitive detention after the military takeover, said Julie Bishop. The National Unity Government (NUG) of Myanmar also raised voices for her immediate release.

The European Union and a number of foreign embassies belonging to Australia, UK, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Norway and the Netherlands, strongly demanded her release with all others unjustly detained by the military brigade. They also urged the regime to allow her access to independent medical care, family members and legal counsel. Suu Kyi’s son, Kim Aris, recently made a public statement asking for her proof of life, essential medical care and the exact location, where the octogenarian lady is serving the sentence.