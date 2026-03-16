RAB DG Shahidur Rahman steps down as contract expires

He was given a farewell at Bangladesh Police Headquarters on Sunday before receiving a final send-off from RAB, his last workplace.

While the government has yet to name a permanent successor, Col Iftekhar Ahmed, RAB’s additional director general (operations), has been appointed as the acting director general.

Wing Commander MZM Intekhab Chowdhury, director of RAB’s media wing, confirmed the departure.

“The DG’s contractual appointment ended today. On his final day, he attended the last Darbar (assembly) before being officially bid farewell,” he said.

A member of the 12th BCS batch, Shahidur was serving as an additional inspector general at Police Headquarters when he was appointed RAB chief on Aug 7, 2024, amid the major administrative reshuffle following the change in government.

As his regular service neared retirement, the interim government granted him a one-year contract, which was later extended by another six months last year.

“Today marked the final working day of that extended six-month term,” Intekhab added.

Source: https://thefinancialexpress.com.bd/national/pm-offers-ziarat-at-graves-of-grandparents-in-dinajpur