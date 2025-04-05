Purchase orders may drop by 20–30pc amid US reciprocal tariffs

Shovon Islam, managing director of leading garment exporter Sparrow Group of Industries, held meetings with three buyer companies in the United States last month. The US buyers separately expressed their positive mindset in shifting women’s clothing orders from China to Bangladesh.

In an over-the-phone conversation with Prothom Alo, Shovon Islam said, “After Donald Trump imposed the 37 per cent reciprocal tariff on Bangladesh, I contacted the buyers again regarding the purchase orders. They are now delaying the process, indicating that the orders are now uncertain.”