PSG lose at home to open Ligue 1 title race

Soccer Football – Ligue 1 – Paris St Germain v AS Monaco – Parc des Princes, Paris, France – March 6, 2026 AS Monaco’s Aleksandr Golovin in action with Paris St Germain’s Achraf Hakimi. Photo: Reuters

Monaco handed French champions Paris St Germain their first home defeat of the Ligue 1 season with a 3-1 away ​victory at the Parc des Princes yesterday (6 March) that ‌opened up the championship race.

Maghnes Akliouche had Monaco ahead at halftime, and Aleksandr Golovin and Folarin Balogun netted after the break for the visitors, while Bradley ​Barcola scored a consolation for PSG, still four points clear ​of second-placed Racing Lens in the standings.

Lens, however, has ⁠a chance to cut into the lead when they host bottom-placed ​Metz on Sunday.

Monaco, which PSG had eliminated in the Champions League last ​month, moved up to fifth with 40 points, still 17 behind the leaders.

Akliouche punished the home side in the 27th minute after a poor clearance by ​Warren Zaire-Emery in his own penalty area, with Balogun moving aside ​so the French international could hit a left-footed finish home from close range.

Golovin ‌increased ⁠it to 2-0 in the 55th minute with his first touch after coming on as a substitute, sweeping home a square pass from Mamadou Coulibaly.

PSG were handed hopes of a comeback when Barcola pulled ​one back in ​the 71st minute ⁠with a right-footed effort from the left wing.

But Monaco took two minutes to restore the two-goal advantage ​as Balogun’s shot took a deflection off Nuno Mendes ​before ⁠nestling into the back of the net.

Monaco could have won by a more emphatic margin as Simon Adingra struck the PSG crossbar two minutes ⁠from ​time.

PSG will have to pick themselves up ​as they host Chelsea on Wednesday as they continue their defence of the Champions ​League title.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/sports/football/psg-lose-home-open-ligue-1-title-race-1379186