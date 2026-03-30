Proteas women’s Reyneke joins Mustafizur, Sunny in rare feat

The Daily Star

Just when things looked tight for South Africa in Sunday’s ODI series opener, South Africa all-rounder Kayla Reyneke stunned New Zealand in Christchurch, helping her side chase down 14 off the final over, including a stunning last-ball six to finish off things in nail-biter.

With two wickets left and Reyneke on strike alongside Tumi Sekhukhone on the other end, Suzie Bates was handed the ball to defend the score for New Zealand.

Despite the first two balls going for two singles, Reyneke returned strongly, smashing a six off the third ball to bring the equation down to 6 off the last three balls.

Bates came back with two dot balls but the headline eventually belonged to 20-year-old Reyneke, who struck a biggie over long-on to seal the deal. She ended with 42* off 32, including three fours and two sixes.

Reyneke was rewarded with the player of the match award, becoming just the fifth player across men and women categories in international cricket to seal the honour on debut in multiple formats.

She had earlier received the award just last month on her T20I debut in the series opener against Pakistan in Potchefstroom, where she coincidentally struck a six off the last ball as well to take the Proteas through.

Elias Sunny (Test & T20I), Mustafizur Rahman (Test & ODI), Ben Foakes (ODI & Test), Lungi Ngidi (Test & T20I) are the only other cricketers to have achieved this rare feat in the history of the game, making Reyneke the first women’s cricketer to get to the milestone.

Earlier, New Zealand were bundled out for 268, as Maddy Green led the batting effort with a sizzling 85. Skipper Melie Kerr and Izzy Gaze came in handy with 36 and 37 respectively.

Ayabonga Khaka grabbed her best figures in ODIs, finishing with 6-56 from her 10 overs.

Chasing 269, South Africa found themselves in trouble at 30/2, losing both openers Tazmin Brits and Laura Wolvaardt inside the opening six overs.

Annerie Dercksen (72) and Sune Luus (53) pulled them back into the game with a 123-run partnership, and clutch star Nadine de Klerk came up with a run-a-ball 39 to put them on course in the chase.

The second ODI will take place in Wellington on Wednesday, April 1.

Source: https://www.thedailystar.net/sports/cricket/news/proteas-womens-reyneke-joins-mustafizur-sunny-rare-feat-4139076