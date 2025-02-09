Proposal to reduce ministers, state ministers to 35, secretaries to 60

At present, there are 80 secretaries and officers of equivalent rank. Now, the Public Administration Reform Commission has recommended reducing this number to 60. While the number of cabinet secretaries will remain the same, the commission has suggested increasing the number of principal secretaries to 17. It has also proposed introducing a principal secretary position in ministries that have multiple divisions. Currently, there is only one post of principal secretary. In this regard, the commission’s report has stated that if ministries are reorganised, multiple divisions will be created. In ministries with multiple divisions, a principal secretary can be appointed alongside a secretary. In this case, the commission has recommended eliminating the existing post of ‘senior secretary.’

In addition to recommending a reduction in the number of ministries, the commission has also specified which ministries should be merged with others. According to the proposal, the President’s Secretariat will continue to function as it does now, with its personal and public divisions remaining intact. A principal secretary will be appointed to oversee these two divisions.

Currently, both the Armed Forces Division and the Cabinet Division operate under the Prime Minister’s Office. However, the commission has proposed keeping only the Cabinet Division under the Prime Minister’s Office while merging the Armed Forces Division with the Ministry of Defense. Despite this merger, the Prime Minister will retain charge of the Ministry of Defense. The commission has also proposed appointing a principal secretary and a military secretary in this ministry.

The commission has recommended that the Ministry of Public Administration remain under the Prime Minister’s jurisdiction. However, this ministry will also have a state minister and a secretary. Meanwhile, the Ministry of Finance will continue to function with its three existing divisions—Finance Division, Internal Resources Division, and Economic Relations Division. The proposal suggests appointing one minister and one state minister for the ministry, along with a principal finance secretary and three separate secretaries for the respective divisions.

The commission has further recommended merging several ministries to streamline governance. Under this proposal, the industries, commerce, and jute and textiles ministries will be consolidated into a single Ministry of Industries and Commerce.

Similarly, the road transport and bridges ministry and the railway ministry will be merged into a new communications ministry. The education ministry and the primary and mass education ministry will also be combined into a single education ministry. Within this unified ministry, there will be three separate divisions: primary education, madrasah and technical education, and secondary and higher education. The overall objective of these mergers is to reduce the number of ministries and enhance administrative efficiency.