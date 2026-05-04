Promise flickers, problems persist

The Daily Star

With galleries buzzing despite torrential rain, the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur seemed to regain its soul — fuelled by hopes of a T20I series win for Bangladesh.

Instead, the rain-hit third and final T20I against New Zealand last Saturday followed a familiar, frustrating script. Litton Das and Co. were beaten by an inexperienced touring side, leaving the three-match series drawn 1-1 after Bangladesh had won the opener, and the second game was washed out in Chattogram.

For a New Zealand team missing around 15 frontline players due to commitments in the Indian Premier League and Pakistan Super League, the result raised questions. Yet Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) chief selector Habibul Bashar did not term it as a “terrible outcome”.

Bangladesh’s T20 side has recently hinted at a shift in identity — moving away from their traditionally cautious approach towards a more proactive brand of cricket. However, that evolution remains largely untested at the highest level, especially after missing out on the most recent T20 World Cup.

This series marked the start of preparations for the 2028 edition, but the performances exposed lingering concerns. The top-order fragility resurfaced as a major issue, while the middle order had a fifty percent success rate.

In the first match, chasing 182, early wickets left Bangladesh on the brink. A spirited counterattack from Tawhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, and Parvez Hossain delivered a convincing win, showcasing the potential of the middle order.

But in Mirpur, the same problems persisted. The top order faltered again, and this time the lower order followed suit, sealing a comprehensive defeat.

“Our first match was very organised, but we lost our way in the final game,” Bashar told The Daily Star, urging caution in judging a series heavily affected by rain. “We are trying new things, so it’s not right to be overly critical based on these two matches. I liked the look of this team — the gelling, spirit, and teamwork are good.”

With experienced pacers Mustafizur Rahman and Taskin Ahmed rested, the series offered opportunities to new faces. Ripon Mondol featured in both matches but went wicketless, while Abdul Gaffar Saqlain did not get a game. Shoriful Islam stood out as the lone bright spot, earning the Most Valuable Player of the Series award.

“The weather didn’t help us,” Bashar noted. “There is a long way to go. It’s a new squad, especially in the bowling department. If these players contribute going forward, it will strengthen the team. Our two main bowlers will return, which will make us stronger.”

Bashar also dismissed concerns over New Zealand fielding a second-string side, noting that experimentation is a natural phase for any team in the lead-up to a World Cup.

Bangladesh, too, are committed to that path, but only with the existing group as it appears. Further changes, including possible rotation in the batting order, are on the cards. Vice-captain Saif Hassan remains under scrutiny, having failed to register a fifty in his last eight T20Is while maintaining a modest strike rate of 104.5.

While Bashar emphasised giving “everyone a chance” to build competition within the squad, the experimentation so far has largely been limited to the existing group.

That raises a pressing question: will persistence with this core be enough, or is it time for a broader rethink before the countdown to the 2028 World Cup gathers pace?

Source: https://www.thedailystar.net/sports/cricket/news/promise-flickers-problems-persist-4166776