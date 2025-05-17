Private sector must play active role in reform initiatives: Debapirya

Reform initiatives have been undertaken across various sectors of the country, and the private sector must actively participate in these efforts, said Debapriya Bhattacharya, distinguished fellow at the Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD), today (17 May).

Delivering the keynote presentation, titled “The Toxic Therapy”, at an event on US reciprocal tariffs and the way forward for Bangladesh, Debapriya emphasised the need for proactive involvement from private sector stakeholders in the reform process.

The event was jointly organised by the Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) and Business Initiative Leading Development (BUILD) in the capital’s Motijheel.

“We should not be afraid of US tariffs,” Debapriya said. “There is no reason to panic — this is not a situation that should make our knees tremble.”

He endorsed the interim government’s initiatives, saying it was on the right track. However, he stressed that these actions must be more well-thought-out and implemented effectively.

“We should treat the tariff war as an opportunity,” the eminent economist added. “Keeping this in mind, we must diversify our exports.”

He also remarked that if the current government holds the national election on schedule, the incoming administration should prepare the Ninth Five-Year Plan with a focus on accelerating reforms and export diversification.

Debapriya also emphasised the need to understand the geopolitical implications of tariffs. “In an attempt to please the United States, we must not damage our relationships with other countries,” he warned.