Prime accused held over Sitakunda girl killing

Staff Correspondent . Chattogram

04 March, 2026, 01:08

Combined Recitation Artists perform at an event, to protest the continuous incidents of rape and abuse against women and children in the country, at the Central Shaheed Minar in the capital on Tuesday. | New Age photo

Police on Tuesday said that the prime accused in the Chattogram minor girl killing case was arrested in Kumira of Chattogram.

Chattogram superintendent of police Mohammad Nazir Ahmed Khan disclosed the arrest at a press briefing at Sitakunda Model Police Station at 7:00pm.

The arrestee is Babu Sheikh, 45, son of late Hadem Sheikh of Madhyam Pulupura in Bagda under Gobindaganj upazila of Gaibandha. He was arrested from Kumira Kazipara at around 12:00pm on Tuesday, police said.

The SP said that some construction workers informed police on Sunday that a girl was found inside the forest with her throat slit in the Sitakunda Botanical Garden and Eco Park.

Police rescued the child and admitted her to Sitakunda upazila health complex. She was later shifted to Chattogram Medical College Hospital for better treatment.

The victim, Jannatul Naima Ira, 7, died at about 5:00am early Tuesday while undergoing treatment at CMCH’s intensive care unit.

Police collected CCTV footage of the route from the child’s home area in Kumira to the Sitakunda hills and used technical support to identify the suspect, he said.

The SP said that the arrestee told the police during questioning that he had a family dispute with the victim’s father, Monir Hossain, and planned revenge by killing the child.

According to the police, the arrestee took the child from home at about 9:30am on Sunday after offering chocolate and saying he would take her out. They travelled by bus from Kumira to Sitakunda bus stand and then walked to the hilly area.

The arrestee tried to rape the child and attacked her with a knife after she screamed, leaving her there injured, police said.

Police recovered the victim’s blood-stained trousers and other evidence from the Sitakunda hills, the SP said, adding that the arrestee was sent to jail through court on Tuesday.

