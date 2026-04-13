Police plan phased curbs on autorickshaws to ease Dhaka traffic

Highlights:

DMP plans phased ban on battery autorickshaws to reduce congestion

Initial restrictions target VIP corridors Motijheel, Uttara, Gabtoli routes

Three phases: road bans, regulate charging, expand citywide enforcement

Focus on penalizing owners, not drivers, to avoid unrest

Alternative routes proposed to improve connectivity and traffic flow

Millions depend on autorickshaws, prompting gradual, cautious implementation

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) is planning to restrict battery-powered autorickshaws on major roads in phases to ease traffic congestion in the capital, according to police officials.

Under the plan, autorickshaws will first be removed from key routes, while alternative road connections are also being considered to improve traffic flow, officials said.

Regarding this, Prime Minister Tarique Rahman heard from experts and shared ideas with police officials and relevant authorities Wednesday, according to Prime Minister’s Deputy Press Secretary Jahidul Islam Rony.

Infograph: TBS

Phased autorickshaw restrictions

Under the proposed plan, DMP’s traffic division will first restrict battery-powered autorickshaws from key VIP corridors stretching from Motijheel to Uttara and Gabtoli bus stand.

The restrictions will then be extended gradually to other major roads, followed by inner roads across the capital, officials said.

Before enforcing the restrictions fully, police may conduct drives targeting charging points across the city. Police officials said, citing an intelligence report, that many autorickshaw charging garages operate using illegal electricity connections and that some are run by local political actors from different parties, including the banned Awami League.

Three-phase enforcement plan

Police officials said the initiative will be implemented in three phases as part of a broader strategy to reduce congestion.

In the first phase, VIP roads will be cleared of illegal autorickshaws. In the second phase, charging points will be brought under regulatory control, while the import of autorickshaw parts may be discouraged.

In the final phase, enforcement will be expanded gradually across the city. Instead of taking direct action against autorickshaws or their drivers, appropriate action will be taken against the owners. In this regard, cases will be filed against the owners of charging points and garages, police officials said.

As part of efforts to make the capital free from traffic congestion, Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has already begun eviction drives to clear footpaths in the city. Police officials said action against illegal battery-powered autorickshaws will be taken only after footpaths are cleared.

The police are taking action against illegal battery-powered autorickshaws in line with instructions from the prime minister, several police officials confirmed.

Exploring alternative routes

DMP is also exploring alternative routes to reduce congestion at key entry and exit points of the capital.

One proposal involves a road link from Purbachal to Banasree, using internal roads of Bashundhara Residential Area and connecting through areas near United International University, Swadesh Property and Aftabnagar.

Deputy Commissioner (Traffic, Gulshan Division) Mizanur Rahman told TBS that feasibility studies have been conducted jointly by DMP officials and Rajuk engineers.

Officials assessed road conditions, traffic pressure, connectivity capacity and safety risks during site inspections, he said.

“If implemented, the route could improve connectivity and reduce traffic congestion, increasing the efficiency of public transport,” he added.

Policy context and previous efforts

Police officials said the government has identified illegal battery-powered autorickshaws as the main cause of traffic congestion.

They said the defunct Awami League and the previous interim government had taken several initiatives to regulate these vehicles and restore traffic discipline across the country, including the capital, but those efforts repeatedly failed.

After the BNP came to power under the leadership of Tarique Rahman, the issue of traffic discipline was given priority, officials said.

Initially, the government considered not allowing battery-powered autorickshaws to operate on roads after Eid. A survey was also conducted across the country in this regard, and lists of autorickshaws, owners, garages and charging points were prepared.

Survey findings and infrastructure

According to the police survey, there are around 3.8 million battery-powered autorickshaws across the country, involving approximately 4.3 million workers.

Of these, about 3 million autorickshaws operate in Dhaka metropolitan areas, while around 3.3 million drivers are based in the capital, the survey shows.

Officials said the large number of workers involved is a key reason behind adopting a phased approach rather than immediate enforcement.

According to the survey, there are 20,547 autorickshaw garages in Dhaka metropolitan area. Of these, 3,524 are linked to the Awami League, 692 to the BNP, 14 to Jamaat, 30 to Sramik Dal and 50 to Krishak Dal, while 16,237 operate independently.

The survey also identifies 16,148 battery-powered autorickshaw charging points in the capital. Of these, 2,287 are linked to the Awami League, 688 to the BNP, 14 to Jamaat, 30 to Sramik Dal and 50 to Krishak Dal, while 13,079 are independent.

Police officials said some of these facilities operate outside formal regulatory frameworks.

Official response

Additional Inspector General of Police Khondaker Rafiqul Islam told The Business Standard that authorities are working on short-, medium- and long-term plans to ease congestion.

“The prime minister has already held meetings with the police headquarters and DMP. We have prepared plans and are implementing them gradually,” he said.

“We will not stop battery-powered autorickshaws suddenly. Doing so would affect livelihoods, and workers and owners may take to the streets. We will proceed step by step,” he added.

He also said charging points would be brought under control gradually and that authorities would avoid steps that could create panic among people dependent on these vehicles.

Source:https://www.tbsnews.net/bangladesh/urbanisation/police-plan-phased-curbs-autorickshaws-ease-dhaka-traffic-1409126