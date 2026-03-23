PM’s wife Zubaida Rahman off to London

Zubaida Rahman today (8 February) at a meeting with women representatives from Gulshan, Banani and Baridhara societies at Gulshan Lake Park. Photo: TBS

Zubaida Rahman, wife of Prime Minister Tarique Rahman, left Dhaka for London this morning (22 March).

She departed Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on a Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight (BG-201), according to airport authorities.

The flight is scheduled to land at London’s Heathrow Airport at 9pm.

BNP sources said Dr Zubaida Rahman is travelling to London to attend a medical training programme.

She returned to Bangladesh last year after living in London with her husband Tarique Rahman for 17 years.

During her stay there, she worked as a cardiologist at a London hospital.

On Saturday, Eid day, she attended an Eid greetings programme with the Prime Minister at the state guest house Jamuna.

Later, they visited Sher-e-Bangla Nagar and offered prayers at the graves of former President Ziaur Rahman and former Prime Minister Begum Khaleda Zia.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/bangladesh/pms-wife-zubaida-rahman-london-1392341