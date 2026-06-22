PM urges Malayasia to open labour market soon, recruit more Bangladeshi workers

Bangladesh’s Prime Minister Tarique Rahman and Malaysia’s Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim attend a press conference at the Federal Government office, in Putrajaya, Malaysia, 22 June, 2026. MOHD RASFAN/Pool via REUTERS

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman today (22 June) urged Malaysia to open labour market for Bangladeshi workers as soon as possible as well as recruit more Bangladeshis.

“Bangladeshi workers, students, professionals, and entrepreneurs in Malaysia serve as an important bridge between the two countries. Their contributions benefit both our economies and societies. I requested His Excellency Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim to consider recruiting more Bangladeshi workers, as well as to open labour market as soon as possible,” he said.

The Prime Minister was addressing a joint press conference with his Malaysian counterpart following a bilateral meeting at Perdana Putra, the office of the Malaysian Prime Minister at Putrajaya.

Tarique Rahman also raised issues relating to the regularisation of irregular workers, and repatriation of the detained Bangladeshis, if possible, saying they agreed that recruitment should be transparent, fair, and affordable, reducing intermediaries and lower costs for workers.

After the meeting, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on cultural cooperation was signed in the presence of the prime ministers of the two countries.

In addition, a document on cooperation in research and capacity building in counter-terrorism and a bilateral investment-related document were exchanged. The foreign ministers of the two countries exchanged the documents.

Later, Tarique Rahman and Anwar Ibrahim spoke at the joint press conference.

The Prime Minister said he and Anwar Ibrahim had discussions on a wide range of issues. “We have discussed bilateral cooperation and exchanged views on regional and international developments. Today, we reaffirm our commitment to strengthening Bangladesh-Malaysia relations. We agree to enhance engagement through existing mechanisms, including the Joint Commission Meeting and bilateral consultations between our Foreign Ministries,” he said.

He said their discussions cover ICT, energy, infrastructure, manpower, halal industry, agro-processing, education, skills development, defence, digital economy, semiconductors, and other high-value sectors.

Tarique Rahman also said they welcome the growth of bilateral trade and agree to move forward with negotiations on the Bangladesh-Malaysia Free Trade Agreement.

Noting that Bangladesh is building a business-friendly environment and creating new opportunities for investors, he invited Malaysian businesses to explore these opportunities, saying there is strong potential for Malaysian investment in Bangladesh.

The Prime Minister said the BNP received a strong mandate in the parliamentary elections held in February 2026. “With overwhelming support of our people, we have restored political stability through a democratic process. Our priority is to create jobs, attract foreign investment, and accelerate economic growth.”

He expressed deep concern for the Rohingya people sheltered in Bangladesh and thanked Malaysia for its continued support for their safe, dignified, and sustainable repatriation to Myanmar.

Tarique Rahman said they also discussed regional cooperation.

He said Bangladesh seeks closer engagement with the Association of the Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and aspires to become an ASEAN Sectoral Dialogue Partner. “We are also interested in joining the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP),” he said, appreciating Malaysia’s support for Bangladesh’s regional integration efforts.

The prime ministers of the two countries also exchanged views on global issues, including the situation in the Middle East. “We reaffirm our commitment to working together in the United Nations and other international organisations. I also thank Malaysia for supporting Bangladesh’s candidature for the Presidency of the 81st Session of the United Nations General Assembly. We look forward to continuing our close cooperation on issues of shared interest,” Tarique Rahman said.

Referring to the signing and exchange of bilateral documents today, he said these initiatives will further strengthen cooperation and sustain the positive momentum relations between the two countries. “I am confident that today’s discussions will open a new chapter in Bangladesh-Malaysia relations. We look forward to working closely together for shared prosperity, regional peace, and a more inclusive international order.”

The Prime Minister recalled Shaheed President Ziaur Rahman’s visit to Malaysia in April 1979, saying it had strengthened political ties and laid the foundation for labour cooperation between the two countries.

Referring to late Prime Minister Begum Khaleda Zia’s Malaysia visit in 1993, he said her visit further deepened friendship and expanded bilateral cooperation.

Tarique Rahman said after he took office as the Prime Minister of Bangladesh in February, one of the first calls he received was from Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim. “He congratulated and invited me to visit Malaysia. I am honoured to accept his kind invitation. My wife and I are delighted to be here on my first foreign visit as Prime Minister.”

He also invited Anwar Ibrahim and his spouse to visit Bangladesh at a convenient time, saying the people of Bangladesh will be honoured to welcome them.

The Prime Minister sincerely thanked the Prime Minister, the government, and the people of Malaysia for their warm welcome and hospitality, describing the country as a trusted and long-standing partner of Bangladesh. “Our friendship is built on mutual trust, shared values, and strong people-to-people ties.”

The Bangladesh delegation at the bilateral meeting included Foreign Minister Dr Khalilur Rahman, Expatriates’ Welfare and Overseas Employment Minister Ariful Haque Choudhury, State Minister for Power and Energy Aninda Islam Amit, Prime Minister’s Adviser on Foreign Affairs Humaiun Kobir, Finance and Planning Affairs Adviser Rashed Al Mahmud Titumir, Education Adviser Mahdi Amin, Foreign Secretary Asad Alam Siam and other senior officials.

Following the press conference, Tarique Rahman, his wife Dr Zubaida Rahman and members of the Bangladesh delegation will attend a state luncheon hosted by Anwar Ibrahim at his official residence, Seri Perdana Complex.

Renowned Malaysian artistes are expected to perform cultural programmes during the luncheon, including songs in both Bangla and Malay, reflecting the close friendship between the two nations.

The bilateral talks followed a one-on-one meeting between Tarique Rahman and Anwar Ibrahim, aimed at further strengthening the close relations between the two countries and deepen cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

The closed-door meeting began around 9:30am local time at Perdana Putra, the office of the Malaysian Prime Minister.

The meeting marks Tarique Rahman’s first official bilateral engagement with a foreign head of government since taking office and is a key event of his maiden overseas visit as prime minister.

Earlier in the morning, Tarique Rahman arrived at the Perdana Putra with his wife, Dr Zubaida Rahman, around 9:00am local time.

He was accorded a warm red-carpet welcome by Anwar Ibrahim, highlighting the importance Malaysia attaches to the visit.

Anwar and his wife, Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, warmly received the Bangladesh Prime Minister and exchanged greetings before the formal ceremony began.

Tarique Rahman was then escorted along a red carpet to the ceremonial square, where a smartly-turnout contingent of the Malaysian Armed Forces presented a guard of honour.

The national anthems of Bangladesh and Malaysia were played as the two prime ministers stood side by side during the ceremony.

After inspecting the guard of honour, Anwar Ibrahim introduced members of his Cabinet and senior government officials to the Bangladesh Prime Minister. Tarique Rahman, in turn, introduced the members of his delegation to his Malaysian counterpart.

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman arrived in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday night at the invitation of Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on a two-day official visit.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/foreign-policy/pm-urges-malayasia-open-labour-market-soon-recruit-more-bangladeshi-workers-1469051